Mustangs finish busy week with tournament in Geneva

GENEVA – The Raymond Central Mustang softball team started the week with a triangular in Yutan on Aug. 25.
They were defeated by Yutan-Mead 9-5 in game one.
A six-run fourth inning spelled doom for the visitors in the four-run setback.
Freshman Cali Springer came through with two hits and two RBI for the Mustangs.
Junior Rachel Potter drove in a run with a double and leadoff hitter Sierra Springer added a run scoring single. Sierra Springer also stole four bases.
Starter Calleigh Osmera took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs after allowing nine runs on six hits in four innings.
Raymond Central bounced back with a convincing 10-2 victory over North Bend Central in game two.
An eight-run fourth inning powered the Mustangs.
The Mustangs were able to score 10 runs on the benefit of just two base hits. They benefitted from four walks and three hit batsmen.
Cali Springer, Rachel Potter and Jacey Bryce each drove in two runs.
Osmera pitched well, allowing just two hits and two runs in five innings of work.
After a few days off, the Mustangs returned to the diamond on Saturday to take part in the annual Fillmore Central tournament in Geneva.
The Mustangs finished 1-2 at the tournament after falling to Twin River and Southern/Diller-Odell and notching a win over Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan.
The Mustangs opened the tournament with a 7-3 setback at the hands of Twin River.
Cali Springer and Abbie Hudson finished with the only two hits for Raymond Central.
Sierra Springer drove in the only run for the Mustangs.
Osmera took the loss on the mound after getting tagged for seven runs in four innings.
The second game was a heartbreaking 5-4 setback at the hands of Southern/D-O.
Osmera led the offense with two hits and an RBI.
Simmons tripled, drove in a run and scored twice.
Osmera and Cali Springer both worked on the mound for the Mustangs and combined to allow five runs and five hits in five innings.
The final game of the tournament was a 9-6 win over FC/EM.
Sierra Springer, Rachel Potter and Bryce each finished with doubles. Bryce and Osmera combined to drive in five of the nine runs.
Rachel Potter and Simmons each reached base four times.
Osmera earned her third win of the season on the mound.