Mustangs fall to Malcolm, Tekamah-Herman in triangular

MALCOLM – After getting rained out on Sept. 12, it was a week in between games for the Raymond Central Mustang softball team.
The Mustangs returned to action on Saturday when they traveled to Malcolm for a triangular against the Clippers and the Tekamah-Herman Tigers.
The triangular was supposed to be held in Valparaiso, but wet field conditions forced tournament organizers to move the game to Malcolm.
The Mustangs fell behind 8-0 after two innings against the ranked Clippers, but rallied for seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to get within a run. The Clippers were able to hold off RC and notched the 10-9 six inning win.
The Mustangs finished with 10 base hits, but committed four costly errors defensively.
Junior Rachel Potter went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI against the Clippers.
Junior Sierra Springer drove in two runs with a triple and scored a run.
Freshman Kamarin Simmons also drove in a run for the Mustangs.
Senior Calleigh Osmera took the loss on the mound after allowing eight hits and 10 runs (five earned) in just over five innings of work.
Against the Tigers, the Mustangs had the game tied at two in the fifth, but T-H was able to break through for eight runs on their way to posting the 12-5 win.
Sierra Springer and sophomore Lizzie Potter each finished with two base hits and Rachel Potter slammed a home run and scored three of the five RC runs. Potter is hitting .404 and has scored 18 runs this season in 16 games.
Osmera worked the first four innings and was tagged with the loss.
The two losses dropped RC’s record to 7-9 on the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!