Mustangs down Lions in straight sets on the road

LOUISVILLE – The Raymond Central Mustang volleyball team improved to 4-3 on the year with a 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22 win over the Louisville Lions on the road Sept. 10.
The win made it 3-in-a-row for Raymond Central.
Senior Grace Mueller led the way offensively for Raymond Central piling up 11 kills. Juniors Emaree Harris and Hannah Kile added eight kills against the Lions.
Raymond Central finished with a season-high 17 ace serves and senior Halle Heiss finished with a career-high eight to lead the way. Kile came through with more.
Junior libero Autumn Haislet led the team defensively with 18 digs. Mueller added 10 more.
Heiss dished out 30 set assists.
Haislet and Mueller led the team in serve receive.
The Mustangs played against Yutan and East Butler in Brainard on Tuesday. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!