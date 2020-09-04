Mustang cross country competitors run at Timber Pointe

BRAINARD – The Raymond Central cross country team opened the season at Timber Pointe Recreation Area by competing in the East Butler Invitational on Aug. 27.
Competitors tackled a challenging course in temperatures that approached 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon.
The Mustang boys team finished in eighth place with 144 team points. Aquinas Catholic took home the team title on the boys side of the ledger.
Four runners competed at the meet for Raymond Central and they were led by Cameron Schultz who crossed the finish line in 31st place with a time of 26:18.
Other Mustang finishers included Logan Parde (42nd, 28:09), Than Norlen (56th, 30:23) and Joey White (71st, 35:01).
Two girls competed for the Mustangs and they both medaled.
Sophie Schultz crossed the finish line in fourth place after finishing the course in 30:01.
Teammate Faith Welton also medaled at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 31:51, good enough for 13th place.