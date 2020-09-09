Kreikemeier leads Mustangs past Tigers

FALLS CITY – The Raymond Central Mustangs won for a second consecutive time after holding on for a 21-14 road win over Falls City on Friday night.
The Mustangs grabbed a first quarter lead and then leaned on their defense to hold on for the road victory.
Running back Mason Kreikemeier got the Mustangs on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Tigers evened the score at seven after a 33-yard scoring pass three minutes later.
The Mustangs answered the score with a long scoring pass of their own late in the first quarter.
Quarterback Conner Kreikemeier found a streaking Travis Nelson for a 39-yard scoring pass. The PAT was converted and the Mustangs went into the locker room with a 14-7 advantage.
The Mustang lead got to 21-7 in the third quarter after an 8-yard scoring run from Conner Kreikemeier.
The Tigers got to within seven on a 23-yard scoring run in the third quarter, but the Mustang defense held the home team scoreless over the final 12 minutes.
The Mustangs outgained the home team 307-199 and won the turnover battle 2-1.
Conner Kreikemeier rushed for 123 yards on 21 carries and completed 8-of-12 through the air for another 110 yards.
Mason Kreikemeier added 32 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Nelson caught four balls for 80 yards.
Mason Kreikemeier paced the defense with 11 tackles. Teammate Mitch Albrecht added 10 tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage. Michael Potter added nine tackles for Raymond Central.
The Mustangs will put their unbeaten record on the line on Friday when they play host to the 1-1 Schuyler Warriors. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.