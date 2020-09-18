 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golfers finish eighth at Plattsmouth tourney
0 comments

Golfers finish eighth at Plattsmouth tourney

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

PLATTSMOUTH – The Waverly girls golf team finished eighth at the annual Plattsmouth Invitational on Sept. 10 on a cold and rainy afternoon Bay Hills Golf Club in Plattsmouth.

The Vikings finished with a team score of 488 and were led by Macy Persinger who finished in 33rd place with an 18-hole score of 119.

Brianna Hartman and teammate Abbie Carter each finished in a tie for 36 with 18-hole scores of 121.

Mya Dubas (41, 127) and Emma Smith (49, 132) also competed for the Waverly varsity team in Plattsmouth.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics