Golfers finish eighth at Plattsmouth tourney

PLATTSMOUTH – The Waverly girls golf team finished eighth at the annual Plattsmouth Invitational on Sept. 10 on a cold and rainy afternoon Bay Hills Golf Club in Plattsmouth.
The Vikings finished with a team score of 488 and were led by Macy Persinger who finished in 33rd place with an 18-hole score of 119.
Brianna Hartman and teammate Abbie Carter each finished in a tie for 36 with 18-hole scores of 121.
Mya Dubas (41, 127) and Emma Smith (49, 132) also competed for the Waverly varsity team in Plattsmouth.
