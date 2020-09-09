Girls finish 10th at York Invitational

YORK – The Waverly golf team got a good day to compete on Sept. 3 when they traveled to the York Country Club to take part in the annual York Invitational.
Breezy conditions made the course play tough and the Vikings finishing in 10th place with a team score of 484.
Waverly linkster Macy Persinger medaled the meet after posting an 18-hole score of 106. She finished in 11th place. She was able to card a 49 on the front side despite writing an 8 down on her opening hole. She signed for a 57 on the back side.
Teammate Mya Dubas just missed out on earning a medal after posting an 18-hole score of 116, which included a 55 on the front side.
Other Waverly scores included Emma Smith (126), Abbie Carter (136) and Makenzie Cordes (142).