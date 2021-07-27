WAVERLY – Thomas Francis Jamrog, 78, of Waverly passed away July 18, 2021. He was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Loup City to Leonard and Delphine (Budney) Jamrog.

Tom was retired from farming and worked for a while at Kawasaki. He loved camping, fishing, gardening and his pets, Ranger and Tonto and cat Susie.

Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greenwood.

Family members include his wife, Anna; step-children, Barton (Karyn) Kroeger of Chicago, Frazier (Debra) Kroeger of Longmont, Colo., Tanya (Shawn) Powell; grandchildren, Colin, Lauren and Sean Kroeger, Kaizer and Matilda Kroeger, Alexis Korn Araya (Josue Araya Ugalde), Jade and Hayden Korn, Alexis Powell; great-grandchildren, Maria Bellamy, Lenox Araya Korn; brother, Dave (Jan) Jamrog of Kearney and sisters, Sandra Badura of Grand Island, and Mary Jo Coffey of Raleigh, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janis Lane.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greenwood with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Greenwood.