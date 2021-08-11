LINCOLN – Pamela Joy Fox, 77, of Lincoln passed away Aug. 8, 2021. She was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Lincoln to Ford and Evelane (Rakowsky) Harris.
Pam served as a teacher’s aide at Hamlow Elementary in Waverly for 45 years.
Family members include her husband, Robert; daughters Cheryl Murphy, St. Peters. Mo., and Laurie Duvall, Peoria, Ariz; grandchildren Tyler Murphy, San Jose, Calif, Nick Murphy, Springfield, Mo., Ellis Duvall, Phoenix, Ariz., and Claire Duvall, Colorado Springs, Colo. and great-grandsons Trenton and Parker Murphy, Springfield, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Harris.
There will be a private service
Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to Capital Humane Society.
There will be no visitation due to cremation.
Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.
