Lorraine Wylene “Wy” (Swanstrom) Twombly

SANTA CLARA, Utah – Lorriane Wylene “Wy” (Swanstrom) Twombly, 87, died Nov. 13, 2020. Wylene was born on Easter Sunday, April 15, 1933 to Evert Joyce and Vera Bernice (Jewett) Swanstrom on the family farm in Waverly.

After graduating from Waverly High School and completing a couple years of college, she accepted a job as a secretary to the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey. She moved to Ankara, Turkey, where she met her husband James L. Twombly III, and had their first child, Cyndy.

After the assignment they moved back to New York, and then to the Washington, D.C. area in Germantown, Md. With her love of travel, and after the birth of her next two children –Jimmy and Diane – they moved their family to their next assignment, Tehran Iran, where they would stay for four years. During this time, she traveled extensively with friends and family.

The family then moved back to Germantown and decided to accept a new assignment in Salt Lake City, Utah. She loved Utah more than any other place she lived and often called it her home. After spending several years in Utah, they were on the move again, this time to Florida. After a few years in Florida, she moved back to her beloved Utah. After her mother passed away, she returned to the family farm in Waverly until her health required her to return to Utah to be closer to family.