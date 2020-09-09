WAVERLY – Lewis O. Gregory, 9, of Waverly, passed away Aug. 31, 2020 in Omaha. He was born Dec. 13, 2010 in Lincoln, to Justin and Michelle (Cowden) Gregory.
Family members include his parents Justin and Michelle Gregory, Waverly; brother Morgan; sister Katherine; grandparents Randall and Diane Cowden, Omaha; step-grandfather Armando “Papa” Escobedo, McKinney, Texas; aunts; uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Carlton Gregory and Pamela Escobedo.
A book signing and viewing of a tribute video of Lewis’s life was held Saturday, Sept. 5 at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel followed by a memorial service. Pastor Kerry O’Bryant officiated.
Memorials may be given to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
