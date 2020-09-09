ALVO – Lee Edward Copple, 95, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. Born on Sept. 12, 1924 to William and Grace (Hinds) Copple, he grew up on a farm in the Alvo-Eagle area.
Lee continued farming after a brief time at Nebraska Wesleyan University, and Army basic training at Ft. Still. He enjoyed piloting small planes, but soon found that the best weather for flying was also the best for farming. Lee was also a Grade A Dairy farmer, poultry farmer and Farm Bureau vice president of Cass County.
Playing the violin was an abiding joy in his life, from accompanying hymns at the Alvo United Methodist Church to playing in the Lincoln Civic Orchestra for many years. He was known for calling each family member on their special day to play them happy birthday. In retirement, he and wife Helen (Bengtson) Copple (d.2012) enjoyed traveling and went on numerous farm tours and trips abroad.
Lee is survived by children Patricia (Daniel) Eaton, Russell (Lois) Copple, Leland (Maggie) Copple, Janine (Steve Larrick) Copple; grandchildren Sarabeth (Scott), James, Tressa, Karen (Evan). Deborah, Steven Antony, Nathan, Kristen, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Cremation graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at Wabash Cemetery with Pastor Gary Wissel, of Cross Roads Bible Church, officiating. Social distancing and masks are recommended at the cemetery.
The family would also encourage people who are attending to bring a chair.
“Hugs from home project” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
