WAVERLY – When she isn’t helping her dad make face shields for health care workers or delivering food to families in need, Lila Coleman is practicing her pageant skills.
The eight-year-old Waverly resident competed in the American Miss Nebraska Junior Pre-Teen competition in Des Moines, Iowa, July 16 to 18. There she won an award for being the most photogenic, a Spirit of America award and she was recognized for writing the best thank you note.
But the award that means the most to her is the one for best portfolio, which features the volunteer work this young lady does in Waverly and nearby Lincoln.
Her portfolio includes a list of the ways Lila gives her time to help others.
“She’s always looking for ways to help out the community,” said her mom, Chrissie Coleman.
Lila said using her time to help others is a way for her to “spread sunshine,” a beautiful way to describe volunteerism.
Last winter, Lila rang bells for the Salvation Army. This spring when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lila and the rest of her second grade class at Hamlow Elementary had to stay home and learn online. It became a little boring for this young lady, so she sought ways to fill her time, while also thinking of others.
Lila made posters to support health care workers at Bryan Health in Lincoln, where her mom is a nurse manager in the oncology department. She also learned that some people in her community were having a hard time making ends meet during the pandemic, so she collected groceries and delivered them.
Lisa’s dad, Myron Coleman, was also working from home during the pandemic. A computer engineer who works in programming and information technology for the US Department of Agriculture, Myron used his skills to come up with a way to make face shields using a 3D printer he had at home. The shields were delivered to Bryan Health, where they were quickly put to use.
“The hospital keeps calling them to make more,” said Chrissie.
So far, the father/daughter partnership has made 2,000 face shields, and are not done yet.
“The 3D printer is running constantly,” said Chrissie said with a laugh.
Along with her volunteer work, Lila likes to spend her spare time helping her grandma and grandpa around their house. She is always eager to help at home, too, where she has an 11-year-old brother named Liam an 18-month-old sister named Lucy.
“She’s really done a great job taking care of her baby sister,” added Chrissie.
This is the second year Lila has competed in a pageant. Last year, she was a state finalist and placed fourth in the actress competition.
Chrissie said Lila has learned many useful skills by competing in the American Miss pageant, which focuses on building confidence, developing communication skills and teaching leadership.
“These are skills I wish I had at that age,” said Chrissie.
One of the areas where Lila has to work the hardest is public speaking. During the personal introduction, she has to tell the audience and the judges what her hobbies, goals and aspirations are.
“Sometimes I get a little nervous,” Lila said.
But competing in the pageant for two years in a row has helped Lila become less nervous, she said.
Lila’s favorite part about the pageant is making friends, something her mom said comes natural to her.
“She enjoys meeting new people,” Chrissie said.
At this year’s pageant, Lila had a great time entertaining the crowd during the group singing and dancing portion. The young girls sang to a song by JoJo Siwa, a teen from Omaha who has gained international fame for her singing and dancing.
Lila has had so much fun taking part in the pageant for the last two years that she plans to compete again next year.
Participants normally receive donations from local businesses to help sponsor their trips to the state pageants. This year, the pandemic made asking for donations difficult because so many businesses were closed, said Chrissie.
If anyone would like to donate, they can contact Chrissie at 402-580-8546.
While she prepares for next year’s pageant, Lila will continue to focus on her studies and volunteerism. She’ll be in third grade when school starts on Aug. 14 in Waverly. Her favorite subjects are math, science, writing, music and art.
