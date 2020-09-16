Waverly library to host event

WAVERLY – What started as a simple wine and cheese party turned into a tradition the Waverly Community Library can host each year to continue providing opportunities to both children and adults in the community.
On Sept. 20, the Waverly Community Library will be hosting its second annual Support Imagination event at Deer Springs Winery just outside of Waverly. The event will takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $30 per ticket. Library Board Member Kris Bohac estimates about $15 of each ticket will go back to the library.
These proceeds will help the library continue the education of the Waverly community and supply more experiences like robotics club, bridge club and story time for both kids and adults.
Along with hors d’oeuvres from Parker’s Smokehouse in Ashland and wine from Deer Springs, live music will also be provided, Bohac said. Anne Bremer, Joe McCarthy and Mike McCracken will all perform throughout the event.
When the wine and cheese parties started losing steam, the library board was able to come up with this event, Bohac said. Last year, at the first event which they referred to as Toast to Imagination, the event pulled in a little under 100 people.
Because of COVID-19, Bohac is not sure how many people will actually attend the event compared to last year because a lot of the library’s supporters are at high risk. Bohac also said that the library normally has three fundraisers a year, but COVID-19 has also hindered that for the library as well.
The titles Support Imagination and Toast to Imagination are a part of the library’s goal to increase its ability to promote imagination and continue providing opportunities for members of the community to grow and learn.
“It’s the idea that imagination and reading go together and learn about and imagine a bigger world,” Bohac said.
