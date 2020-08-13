WAVERLY – When Jamie Rohda and her family began growing and selling flowers, they were surprised at how many customers were shocked at their ability to grow a diverse amount of flowers in Eastern Nebraska.
On Saturday, over 100 people were able to explore and learn about these flowers and the Waverly farm. The Rohdas hosted their Harvest Homes Flower Farm tour free for the general public. According to one of the founder’s Jamie Rohda, she wanted these events to be accessible to anyone in the area, no matter the income.
With the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. for the public, the farm held two tours, one starting at 5 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.
During the tour, they opened the “Tiny Farm Store” in which they sold everything from flower bouquets and honey to unique vases and pots.
Although Rohda wasn’t totally surprised by the record-breaking number of guests in attendance, she was glad no more than that showed up between the two tours.
“I don’t think they would have been able to hear me,” Rohda said, laughing.
Lincoln’s Tram Kieu became a fan of the farm through Instagram. This being her second year attending the Rohdas’ tours, she has loved seeing how much the farm’s fan base has grown.
According to Kieu, the number of people attending the event has exploded since last year, largely because of what is grown.
“You can’t get this in Lincoln,” Kieu said. “The flowers are just amazing.”
What started as a hobby eventually tumbled into a full-bloomed business, Rohda said of the farm.
She and her husband Norm Rohda purchased the farm about 25 years ago, and originally intended to mostly grow vegetables. Eventually, Rohda started to sprout an interest in raising flowers and has been growing and selling her flowers for the past 20 years.
According to Rohda, she initially began open houses like this event for her florist customers so they could see where the flowers were grown. Eventually, so many members of the public were interested, she began having tours for both the public and her florist customers.
However, this year, she decided to change it up. She combined the two separate tours into one night.
Rohda said that she plans to continue only hosting one night of tours in the future because of how well Saturday’s event went. She even said the group might host another night this coming fall.
“I’ve actually had people asking me to do another one this year because they didn’t get to come,” Rohda said. “I’m going to have to play it by ear on that one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.