Waverly Fire department plans open house

WAVERLY – The atmosphere will be smoking (in a good way) at the Waverly Fire and Rescue Open House on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the fire station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On the menu will be pulled pork sandwiches made from pork smoked by former Waverly Firefighter Matt Brewer, along with hot dogs, chips and a cookie. Free will donations are requested, with a suggested price of $8.
For those who are not ready to sit down and eat in-person due to COVID-19 issues, there will be a drive-through option as well, Fire Chief Jerod Rains said.
The open house is an annual event for the fire and rescue departments held in October near Fire Prevention Week which is in the beginning of the month. But the event was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rains said the members are eager to have the event again, but this time at the fire station rather than the Waverly Community Center, where it was held for the past few years.
One of the main reasons the open house is back at the fire station is to show the public the lack of space and the age of the facility.
Rains said the department does the best it can with the space they have, but there is not enough space to store equipment and materials or provide indoor training and classes.
“It’s not only going to benefit us, it’s going to benefit everyone in Waverly,” he said.
The process to build a new fire station is still in the very early stages. The Waverly City Council recently sent a request for proposal (RFP) to potential planning/engineering/architectural firms for a study to determine the need for a facility that would house a fire station and city offices. The deadline for their proposals is Oct. 22.
While a new fire station is well down the road, the immediate needs of the community are being met by the men and women who volunteer for the fire and rescue departments. And the department’s needs are also met by donations from the public at events like the open house.
The departments will show off their trucks, ambulances and other equipment, giving rides to all ages and allowing up-close views of the apparatus.
Rains is also planning to bring out an antique fire truck for visitors to view. The 1934 Ford Model BB was purchased new by the Waverly department and used for about 20 years before it was sold to Roca. Eventually, it ended up in the hands of the Omaha Fire Department, which fixed it up and used it for public relations. Waverly bought the truck back in 2020 and members have been working on it since then.
In addition, there will be other first responders on display at the open house, including a medical helicopter from StarCare, vehicles from the Nebraska State Patrol, a SWAT truck from Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, and representatives from the Lincoln/Lancaster County 911 Center and Lincoln Electric System.
Rains said the department had hoped to debut their newest fire truck, but delays have pushed back the delivery date from October to late November or early December.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.