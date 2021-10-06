Waverly Fire department plans open house

WAVERLY – The atmosphere will be smoking (in a good way) at the Waverly Fire and Rescue Open House on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the fire station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the menu will be pulled pork sandwiches made from pork smoked by former Waverly Firefighter Matt Brewer, along with hot dogs, chips and a cookie. Free will donations are requested, with a suggested price of $8.

For those who are not ready to sit down and eat in-person due to COVID-19 issues, there will be a drive-through option as well, Fire Chief Jerod Rains said.

The open house is an annual event for the fire and rescue departments held in October near Fire Prevention Week which is in the beginning of the month. But the event was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rains said the members are eager to have the event again, but this time at the fire station rather than the Waverly Community Center, where it was held for the past few years.

One of the main reasons the open house is back at the fire station is to show the public the lack of space and the age of the facility.

Rains said the department does the best it can with the space they have, but there is not enough space to store equipment and materials or provide indoor training and classes.