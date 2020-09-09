 Skip to main content
Waverly features only inline hockey rink in the area
Waverly features only inline hockey rink in the area

Outdoor hockey

LOOKING BACK: Jacob Sullivan practices at Wayne Park in Waverly on Sept. 1. Sullivan, a UNL student originally from St. Louis, said he began hockey a little over a year ago. Wayne Park has the only outdoor inline skate hockey rink in Nebraska. (Staff photo by Elsie Stormberg)

WAVERLY – When the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2019, hockey became the new trend in St. Louis, according to University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Jacob Sullivan. 

After the win, the senior software engineering major, originally from St. Louis, began following the trend himself and has been playing outdoor inline skate hockey a little over a year ago. 

When he tried to find an outdoor hockey rink in Lincoln, options were slim to none. That was when he found that Wayne Park in Waverly had the only rink in the area. 

According to Waverly Parks and Recreation Director Noah Dea, the rink hasn’t really been utilized for roller skating specifically in the last few years. 

Dea said that in past years it has been used as practice space for the Junior Stars hockey teams out of Lincoln as well as by a local roller derby team member, also known as a jammer. But more recently, it is a popular location for pickle ball. 

Justin Evertson, a Waverly native and former member of the city’s Park and Tree Committee, estimates the rink was established sometime after 2005 when the committee proposed an upgrade for Wayne Park. 

“At the time, it was meant to be a multi-use court,” Evertson said. 

The park was established in the mid-1970s after Waverly transitioned from a village to a city and was originally known as the Ash Hollow Park, according to former The News/Waverly reporter Peggy Brown. In 1983, the Waverly City Council voted to have the name changed to Wayne Park in honor of long-time mayor Wayne Marolf for his 25 years of service to the Waverly community. 

Besides Waverly’s rink, the only other outdoor, inline hockey rink is located at Apollo Park in Kearney, according to an online search.

“It’s an amenity you don’t see often in small town parks,” Dea said.

