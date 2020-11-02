Two seats on ballot for Alvo Village Board

Why are you running for village board?

• No. 1, they got some problems. They had a clerk that took a bunch of money from them. That was a bad deal. Then a year or so ago, they got hit again with a person who was a head of the fire department. They've lost a lot of money and I think they are in a money crunch and they're having problems paying their bills and stuff so they can about trying to get back on and see if we can figure out what we can do to get pulled out.

• We have no fire department and we have no rescue squad. They got rid of it, the current town board got rid of them. I think that was a big mistake. A matter of fact, I know it was a big mistake because we lost the house to fire because there was nothing in town and it took them 30 minutes to get anybody in here. So, it's just things like that, you know, I'm not running to criticize anybody or nothing I just think that you don't get rid of...just because you got one bad apple you don't get rid of the whole barrel.

What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?