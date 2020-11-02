Two seats on ballot for Alvo Village Board

An unprecedented number of candidates have filed for election to the villages that are located in The Waverly News coverage area. Staff Reporter Elsie Stormberg reached out to all of the candidates to give readers an idea of who they are, why they are running and the issues they feel are facing their communities.
There are contested races (more candidates than open seats) in Greenwood, Alvo, Eagle, Raymond, Valparaiso and Ceresco.
In Ceresco, there are seven candidates running for three open seats. A story about the village board race in Ceresco was published in the Oct. 15 issue of The News.
Five candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Valparaiso village board. In Eagle, there are five people who have put their names on the ballot for the three board of trustees seats that are vacant. Voters will choose from four candidates as they select a new village board member in Raymond, where three seats are up for grabs. In Greenwood, four candidates are vying for three seats.
The candidates for Alvo Village Board are as follows, in alphabetical order.
Gary Mancoe
• Member of Alvo Village Board of Trustees for probably in the past over 12 or 14 years. I haven't been on the board for a while. Owns Quality Fabrication and Steel Company in Elmwood.
Why are you running for village board?
• No. 1, they got some problems. They had a clerk that took a bunch of money from them. That was a bad deal. Then a year or so ago, they got hit again with a person who was a head of the fire department. They've lost a lot of money and I think they are in a money crunch and they're having problems paying their bills and stuff so they can about trying to get back on and see if we can figure out what we can do to get pulled out.
• We have no fire department and we have no rescue squad. They got rid of it, the current town board got rid of them. I think that was a big mistake. A matter of fact, I know it was a big mistake because we lost the house to fire because there was nothing in town and it took them 30 minutes to get anybody in here. So, it's just things like that, you know, I'm not running to criticize anybody or nothing I just think that you don't get rid of...just because you got one bad apple you don't get rid of the whole barrel.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Like I said, I think they're broke and they're hurting for money. I don't know. A small town like us doesn't have a lot of options for making money, you know, you got water and sewer, that's their main deal. Tax-wise, you know, they don't get that much taxes from the county. It's hard to operate so I don't know. I think one thing that I would like to do is try to do to get a fire department back here. Then I think some things I could do as far as trying to make some money. Just doing things different and not spending money on stuff you don't need to spend. I don't know. I don't know if a person is going to be able to pull them out but I think it's worth a chance.
Karen Morgan
• Alvo resident since 1980. Former member of Alvo Rescue Squad with EMT training until summarily dismissed without cause. Retired registered nurse with a psych and educational background. Master's of Science Nursing and Master's of Education. I have 20 years in teaching and 25 years in nursing.
Why are you running for village board?
• I see a pattern with our current board that excludes input from the village constituents. There have been some problems in the past with embezzling which has left the village strapped for cash but the current board does not seem to be transparent with not only the problems but solutions for cash shortfalls. I intend to encourage villager involvement, information dissemination, villagers' feedback and Board openness, if elected.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Transparency! I submit that village communication will be localized with a newsletter, which is already established but not being utilized. I also will encourage the village clerk to post village board minutes in a local newspaper available to the citizens rather than in a remote newspaper that none of them receive.
• Honesty! Using the newsletter and requesting villager input, explaining the difficulties that the village faces will make residents more willing to be involved. I also will promote involvement with the Alvo Fire Department and Alvo Rescue.
Larry Langer
• Resident of Alvo who works the recycling business.
Why are you running for village board?
• To help reorganize and get our community functioning again.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Our water meters, street repair and to return Alvo to profitability.
