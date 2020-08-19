LINCOLN – This year’s Lancaster County Super Fair focused solely on 4-H & FFA youth participation, which were a blend of virtual and in-person exhibits and events July 30 to Aug. 2 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds. Over 400 4-H/FFA exhibitors showcased over 2,700 exhibits (including static exhibits, Clover Kids, animals and contest entries).
In planning how 4-H activities at Super Fair would look like during a pandemic, 4-H staff asked for input from 4-H parents, members and volunteers. A total of 305 people completed the survey. Based on this input and the fact that many key 4-H volunteers and superintendents are older adults considered at increased risk for COVID-19, static exhibits and many contests were changed from in-person to virtual format.
Livestock and horse shows were held in-person with many modifications to accommodate health guidelines, including using a show-and-go format, daily health checks, wrist banding exhibitors and limiting the number of wristbands per day for exhibitor’s family members.
The public can watch archived livestreams and see other online public showcases such as online media slideshows, Fashion Show Cyber Runway Show video and photos. All of these are linked at lancaster.unl.edu/4h/publicshowcases and SuperFair.org. Below are the results for Waverly area youth. For complete results and corrections visit http://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/fair/.
TOP STATIC EXHIBITS
GENERAL AREAS
Quilt Champion: Eliana Babcock, Waverly
FOOD AND NUTRITION
Yeast Product: Clara Johnson, Walton
HOME ENVIRONMENT
Top 3: Josie Lahm, Ceresco
CLOTHING
STEAM 3 Clothing: Eliana Babcock, Waverly
TOP CONTEST EXHIBITS
FASHION SHOW
Top 5 Champion: Eliana Babcock, Waverly; Top 5: Clara Johnson, Walton; Shopping in Style: Clara Johnson, Walton; Beyond the Needle: Clara Johnson, Walton
TOP ANIMAL EXHIBITS
ELITE SHOWMANSHIP
Fourth Place: Corianna Kubicek, Ceresco; Fifth Place: Heather Lange, Raymond
BEEF
Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Clara Johnson, Walton; Showmanship Junior Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton; Market Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Clara Johnson, Walton
BUCKET CALF
Bucket Calf Intermediate Champion: Kolter Wellman, Waverly; Bucket Calf Intermediate Reserve Champion: Khloe Cuttlers, Raymond
SHEEP
Showmanship Junior Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton; Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion: Michael Lockee, Walton
SWINE
Showmanship Junior Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton; Breeding Gilt Reserve Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton; Pen of Three Reserve Champion: Clara Johnson, Walton; Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Ellie Volk, Lincoln.
DAIRY GOAT
Showmanship Senior Champion: Corianna Kubicek, Ceresco; Showmanship Junior Champion: Ezra Kubicek, Ceresco; Dairy Goat Supreme Champion: Corianna Kubicek, Ceresco; Dairy Goat Reserve Supreme Champion: Corianna Kubicek, Ceresco
MEAT GOAT
Showmanship Senior Reserve Champion: Heather Lange, Raymond; Showmanship Junior Champion: Khloe Cuttlers, Raymond; Lancaster Born and Raised Champion: Clara Johnson, Walton
RABBIT
Breed Identification Contest Intermediate Champion: Mackenzie Cordes, Waverly
POULTRY
Showmanship Senior Champion: Sarah Lange, Raymond; Bantam Grand Champion: Noah Jelinek, Waverly
TOP HORSE EXHIBITS
ENGLISH DISCIPLINE RAIL
Junior Champion: Skylar Frisbie, Ashland.
TRAIL ELEMENTARY
Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton.
DRESSAGE SHOW
USDF Introductory Level Test B (Junior Level 1 and 2 Riders Only), Reserve Champion: Callahn Robinson, Waverly.
USEF Training Level Test 2 – Junior, Champion: Skylar Frisbie, Ashland.
USEF Dressage Seat Equitation – Junior, Champion: Skylar Frisbie, Ashland.
USEF Western Dressage Basic Level Test 3 – Senior, Reserve Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
USEF Western Dressage Level 1 Test 3 – Senior, Reserve Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
USEF Western Dressage Seat Equitation – Senior, Reserve Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
ENGLISH HORSE SHOW
Hunter/Saddleseat – Ages 4 and Up – Gelding – Virtual, Reserve Champion: Kali Maytum, Raymond.
English Showmanship – Senior – Virtual, Champion: Kali Maytum, Raymond.
English Showmanship – Junior – Virtual, Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Funk, Waverly.
English Showmanship – Elementary – Virtual, Reserve Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton.
English Bareback Equitation, Reserve Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
English Pleasure – Elementary, Reserve Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton.
English Pleasure – Ponies, Champion: Avery Tonniges, Waverly.
English Equitation – Junior, Reserve Champion: Taylor Root, Walton.
English Discipline Rail – Senior, Reserve Champion: Kali Maytum, Raymond.
English Discipline Rail – Junior, Champion: Skylar Frisbie, Ashland.
HORSE GAMES SHOW
Figure 8 Stake – Senior, Reserve Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
Pole Bending – Elementary, Reserve Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton.
Pole Bending – Junior, Reserve Champion: Callahn Robinson, Waverly.
Barrel Racing – Elementary, Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton.
HORSE TRAIL SHOW
Horse Trail – Elementary, Champion: Josie Johnson, Walton.
HORSE HACK JUMPER SHOW
Hunter Hack – Green Horse/Rider, Champion: Avery Tonniges, Waverly.
Hunter Hack – Junior, Champion: Callahn Robinson, Waverly; Reserve Champion: Taylor Root, Walton.
ROPING/WORKING RANCH
Ranch Horse Pleasure – Junior, Reserve Champion: Skylar Frisbie, Ashland.
Ranch Versatility (Ranch Riding) – Senior, Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
WESTERN HORSE SHOW
Western Showmanship – Senior – Virtual, Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
Western Showmanship – Junior – Virtual, Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Funk, Waverly.
Western Showmanship – Elementary – Virtual, Reserve Champion: Declan Tschirren, Elmwood.
Stock Horse – Ages 4 and Up – Mare – Virtual, Reserve Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
Reining – Junior Reserve, Champion: Taylor Root, Walton.
Working Pleasure – Senior, Champion: Kali Maytum, Raymond.
Working Pleasure – Junior, Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Funk, Waverly.
Western Pleasure – Ponies – All Ages, Reserve Champion: Judson Tietjen, Waverly.
Western Horsemanship – Walk-Trot, Reserve Champion: Declan Tschirren, Elmwood.
XTREME HORSE SHOW
Extreme Versatility – Level III and IV Seniors Only, Champion: Madi Brandt, Waverly.
