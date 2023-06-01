Thursday, May 18
3:56 a.m. – Medical, 9521 Bailie Ct.
12:53 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Pinnacle Bank.
3:58 p.m. – OPS other, 11510 N. 146th St.
4:44 p.m. – Animal other, 10530 N. 143rd St.
6:29 p.m. – Incident, Mammoth Station.
Friday, May 19
3:25 a.m. – Alarm false, Tractor Supply.
8:28 a.m. – Incident, McDonald’s. Male cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
2:16 p.m. – Incident, 14610 Castlewood St.
4:21 p.m. – Animal dog barking, 14610 Castlewood St.
4:43 p.m. – Traffic other, US Hwy 6/N. 141st St.
7:47 p.m. – Alarm commercial, Watts Electric Co.
10:06 p.m. – Special service check welfare, 14610 Castlewood St.
Saturday, May 20
1:39 a.m. – Alarm commercial, Tractor Supply.
6:27 p.m. – Other investigation, 10751 N. 141st St.
7:18 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14251 Paris St.
9:40 p.m. – Fire open burn ban violation, 10725 N 134th St, An adult male was cited for open burn ban violation.
Sunday, May 21
9:19 a.m. – Theft from motor vehicle, 11230 N. 144th St.
4:54 p.m. – Animal dog at large, 10610 N. 144th St.
11:34 p.m. – Narcotics possession, N. 141st St. and Oldfield St.
Monday, May 22
8:41 p.m. – Animal other, 10010 N. 147th St.
Tuesday, May 23
12:17 p.m. – Incident, 14730 Eastbourne Cir.
6:40 a.m. – Incident, Smart Chicken.