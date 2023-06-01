Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Raymond Central has had a year in boys and girls track that the coaching staff is very pleased with and a number of new school records were set this year by the Mustang athletes.

One of the strong points of the Central girls’ team was the performance of Gina Jochim throughout the season. Jochim took first in state in both the 200 meter dash, with a time of 26.46 and in the 400 meter dash, with a time of 58.14. Earlier in the season, she set a new school record in the 200 meter dash, with a time of 25.6.

Laura Anderson tied the school record in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’4”.

Coach Leo Jelinek said that the team scored consistently high in the various meets they competed in. At the Wesleyan Invitational, the Mustang girls took first out of the five teams competing; they won the East High Dual by a score of 67 to 47; they were first in the Relay. triangular with Milford and Ashland; they were second in conference competition; won the dual against David City Aquinas by a score of 70 to 43; finished third at Blair: took second place in Districts; and came in fifth place among the Class B schools competing at state.

This is the fifth year in a row that the Mustang girls have won all of the duals and triangulars that they have competed in.

Mark Blazek of Central broke both the school and conference record in the high jump, when he cleared the bar at 6’7”. Blazek went on to take fourth in state in this event, clearing a height of 6’4” at the competition in Omaha.

The other outstanding performances for the boys came in the relay events. The team of Duane Larabee. John Samuelson, and Dion Miller, with Pat Isaacson and Mark Blazek trading the second man position throughout the season, took second in conference in the 400 meter relay.

In the 1600 meter relay, the team of John Samuelson, Mark Blazek, Gary Grant and Dion Miller took first in conference. A first place in conference was also won in the 3200 meter relay by the team of Mark Blazek, Phil Hunt, Dan MacMillan and Mike Burklund.

Terry Klopfenstein recently visited scientists in both East Germany and West Germany behalf of the American Soybean Association (ASA). In East Berlin, Klopfenstein spoke on high roughage diets for ruminants at a food fair. It was the first time ASA had been represented at an East German seminar.

Klopfenstein, of Waverly, is a ruminant nutritionist at the University of Nebraska,

30 Years Ago (1993)

Youth in the Waverly area are invited to join this summer’s swim and dive team according to Coach Bruce Forbes.

Registration for youth, ages 7 to 18, will be held Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the pool. Cost to join the swim or dive team is $15. To join both the teams, cost is $20.

Practice will begin June 8. Dive team will practice at 6:15 p.m. with the swim team practicing at 7 p.m.

Forbes will again be coaching both teams. This is his seventh year to involved with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation. The recreational age group swim league learns competitive strokes and dives for beginners too advanced.

The Raymond Volunteer Fire Department received second place in the statewide 1993 Ak-Sar-Ben/US West Fire Prevention Community Service Award.

This annual award was presented at the 1993 Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association’s Fire School in Grand Island last week.

Approximately 1,500 firemen from 277 communities attended the 156th annual school.

Those attending from area included the following.

Alvo: Eric Rasmussen.

Ceresco: Phil Bohaty, Bob Finke, Tim Greiner, David Lind- gren, Joan Lindgren, Ralph Martin, Mark Nelson and Donnie Newsham.

Raymond: Vicki Ayres, Roy Brown, Terry Brown, Shane Cuttlers, Kurt Fuehr, Greg Hall, Les Hornung, Dale Lilyhorn, Lanny Mather, Kathy Morris, Fred Reichert, Don Rosenquist, Charles Schweitzer, Curt Wiebe and Chris Williams.

Valparaiso: Brad Andelt Mike Holley, Steven Nelson and Larry Wolf.

Waverly: Dennis Clark, Mike Clifton, Bryan Desh, Roseanne Desh, Mary Dorsey, Gary Elstun, Larry Fichtner, Allen Hill, Susan Kruse-Hill, Gary Pavel, Allan Pfeiffer and Bruce Whitefoot.

20 Years Ago (2003)

The Waverly Middle School eighth grade band traveled to Worlds of Fun May 3 to take part in a band competition.

They came home with first place in the Junior High/Middle School Open Class of the band competition.

Waverly was among 60 schools competing in the contest. Their top finish was followed by Sacred Heart Junior High School of Salina, Kansas.

“We were very pleased as it is such a tough competition,” Band Director Jim Kucera said. “The students have worked very hard and I am very proud of them. Hard work does pay off.”

Sponsored by Worlds of Fun, the annual contest was the second of three held at the Kansas City funplex in the months of April and May.

Sen. Carol Hudkins visited the Ceresco Public Library and attended the last story time of the season.

On her visit, Hudkins told children what her duties and responsibilities were for the legislative district and the State of Nebraska.

She also helped the children during craft time.

Hudkins’ visit coincided with Christy Coughlin’s last day as Children’s Librarian and story time leader. She and her husband are moving back to South Dakota.

Ceresco children are also encouraged to register for the Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Laugh It Up At Your Library”.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Eagle State Bank is under new ownership and new president Ryan Richmond has a few changes planned.

New investors from Lincoln and other Nebraska towns purchased the bank earlier this month and hired Richmond from a bank in Imperial. While the president is new, the bank’s staff will remain the same, and Richmond hopes to keep a personal feel.

“We’re a community bank and we want to keep it that way. We feel community banks have a more personal feel,” he said. “Our motto is that we know everyone by their first name.

The Raymond Central School District will be able to keep a better eye on anyone entering its schools next year.

The Raymond Central Board of Education approved the purchase of 44 new security cameras at its May 20 meeting.

Board members agreed to spend $78,000 on the new cameras just two days after a pair of former students was arrested for burglarizing the school multiple times over the previous several months. But the Board had already started researching new security cameras prior to that incident.

The new camera system includes six cameras at the entrances of the district’s elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco. It is an IP, or internet based, surveillance system that will allow authorized users to monitor the building from anywhere they have Internet access.