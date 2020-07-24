LINCOLN – State Sen. Suzanne Geist may have rested up for the resumption of the Legislative session, but she may not have been ready for what happened the first day.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Geist got involved in a verbal battle Monday afternoon between Sens. Ernie Chambers and Julie Slama.
In Slama’s bid for re-election, a mailing using Chambers’ likeness was sent out as an attack on her opponent, Janet Palmtag. It said Palmtag sides with “Lincoln liberals, atheists and radical extremists” and quotes Palmtag as saying, “I’ve got to agree with Ernie on this.” However, “this” is not explained.
Chambers accused Slama of being used by the governor, who has said the attack on Palmtag was appropriate.
Geist stepped in to say that it was difficult to listen to Chambers, who is male, talk about a female senator in that way. She also said the infamous senator from Omaha assumed Slama was of bad character because of a “situation.”
“And I just think enough is enough,” she added.
Chambers turned his attention to Geist and made comments about what he considered her naivete about racism, based on a Journal Star interview.
The back-and-forth between Chambers and Slama continued until at least five or six other senators joined the fray.
