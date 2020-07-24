OMAHA – Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its outstanding volunteers with special awards that recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls.
Girl Scout volunteers are out in Nebraska’s communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and directly impacting girls’ lives. They devote their time and talents to mentor Girl Scouts who are developing courage, confidence and character, and who are making the world a better place.
This year the annual Girl Scout Volunteer Awards Ceremonies normally held across the state had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Girl Scout volunteers are so creative and resilient. Even now, during a global pandemic, they are finding ways to connect with and support girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “We are really proud of the volunteers who return each year to support our girls, and so thankful for all they do to make a difference in the lives of girls.”
Five-year volunteer Amy Hawk of Chadron said she has gained leadership skills and made lifelong friends as a Girl Scout volunteer.
“Watching the girls grow over the years, work together to earn badges, interact with new girls, get out of their comfort zone and conquer their fears in new challenges are just some of the rewarding parts of being a leader,” Hawk said. “Becoming someone they can talk to when they can’t talk to anyone else is amazing as well.”
Girl Scout volunteers are true changemakers. Through giving supportive pep talks that inspire girls to aim for the stars, engaging them in activities that ignite their passions, or challenging them to keep trying, volunteers help girls grow into women who advocate for positive change in the world.
The annual awards recognize volunteers for their meaningful and inspiring contributions to the girls they serve.
Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes individuals who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls or adult members.
Years of Volunteer Service Pins are given to adult volunteers for their years of service to Girl Scouts.
Area honorees include Tracy Masek of Eagle, Five Years of Volunteer Service Pin and Tana Pageler of Waverly, Volunteer of Excellence.
