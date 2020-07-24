EAGLE – A member of the Eagle Board of Trustees submitted a letter of resignation during the board meeting Monday night.
Josh Lahmon resigned because of issues with other board members who did not support him when he was trying to resolve village employee matters, according to Village Board Chair Travis Moore.
Lahmon’s term ends in 2022. Moore said the village will give notice of the vacancy at the Aug. 4 meeting and will wait until the following meeting on Aug. 17 to take up nominations to fill the seat. The chairman of the board will go through the applications and nominate a candidate.
The village board meets on the first Tuesday and the third Monday of each month.
Moore said he has been chairman of the board of trustees since being elected by the rest of the board in December 2013.
