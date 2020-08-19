WAVERLY – When Natasha Dobbins started planning the Battle of the Food Trucks and Vendors two months ago, she did not expect to have to change the goal for the raffle portion of the event.
Dobbins’ 11-year-old son Jimmy has downs syndrome and is nonverbal. He now attends Waverly Middle School. In fall of 2019, the school district recommended purchasing a communication device called Dynavox, which will help Jimmy convey what he wants to say.
The device is necessary to Jimmy’s communication ability, Dobbins said.
“He’s 11 and he can’t tell me what he needs,” she added.
The only catch was that the machine was about $7,000, Dobbins said.
After being denied by insurance, having no luck with grants and everything being halted by COVID-19, Dobbins and her partner-in-crime, Pam Wilson-Mollo, decided to alter the Battle of the Food Trucks and Vendors event they had already been planning to include a raffle to fundraise for Jimmy and this device, Dobbins said.
The event will also have 12 food trucks and 45 vendors from throughout the area and will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. this coming Saturday at the Waverly Community Foundation building.
However, the week of Aug. 10, Dobbins discovered that the Jullia Rose Foundation out of Lincoln had heard about their family and decided to purchase the Dynavox for Jimmy.
“First of all, (I was) shocked that these people even exist,” Dobbins said.
According to Dobbins, they still plan to hold the raffle but will donate back to the Jullia Rose Foundation.
Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo will also be hosting several more events in the coming months with the proceeds now going to the Jullia Rose Foundation, including an event on Sunday in Nebraska City called the Eagles Club Vendor Fair.
“Our goal at this point is to raise as much of that money as we can for (the Jullia Rose Foundation),” Dobbins said. “That way they can help the next Jimmy.”
