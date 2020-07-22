LINCOLN – State Sen. Suzanne Geist has prepared herself to handle not only the last 17 days of the current legislative session, but also COVID-19.
The second session of the 106th Legislature reconvened on Monday after being suspended for four months by the COVID-19 pandemic. Geist represents District 25, which includes Waverly.
Geist said she spent the first couple of weeks during the shutdown catching up on rest and spending time with family.
“Those are two things that get marginalized during the busy-ness of the sessions,” she noted.
In an effort to possibly keep the coronavirus at bay, Geist also began a regular exercise routine and improved her diet.
“I believe these will help ward off contracting sickness and makes me feel better overall,” she said.
The state senator believes the Legislature will spend the bulk of its time on a mixture of old and new agenda items.
“We will pick up on the agenda where we left off,” she said. “But I’m also pretty sure we will hear some new, more current items, such as race relations and virus-related issues.”
For Geist, she will pick up where she left off on the bills she introduced earlier in the session, including LB1017. This bill establishes a mental health court pilot program. Persons with underlying mental health issues who have been arrested would be diverted to the mental health court instead of jail, she explained. The program would be studied for two or three years to determine what works.
“I have a great interest in both mental health and corrections, so I introduced this as a nice union of two of my interests,” she added.
Geist introduced LB814 on Jan. 8. The bill would prohibit dismemberment abortions, something that is not common practice in Nebraska but takes place in other states, according to the senator.
“This is my priority bill and if passed, it will ban the practice of dismembering a living baby during the second trimester of pregnancy,” she said.
The bill was at an impasse in the Judiciary Committee and there were not enough votes to send the bill to the floor for debate or to kill it. So Geist filed a pull motion, which takes 25 votes to pass. It was on the agenda for Tuesday, so the results were not known by press deadline whether the vote was successful and the bill was debated on the floor.
Another of Geist’s priority bills is LB944, which deals with a myriad of things including handicapped parking permits, license plates, identification cards and motor vehicle fees. The bill sits on final reading and Geist said she expects it to pass without controversy.
“To the public, this bill is very detailed and probably difficult to decipher,” she said. “However, committees regularly prioritize bills that clean up old language, clarify definitions, harmonize definitions, etc. to past legislation. That is the case for LB944.”
Geist introduced LB879 in January dealing with economic development. Geist said the bill would sunset a rarely used, difficult to administer, tax credit and redirect the funds ($2 million) to the Nebraska Innovation Act under the Department of Economic Development. The funds could be used to provide seed money to start-up businesses, which would expand urban and rural economic development.
Because the bill was not prioritized during the current session, it will not end up on the floor for debate.
“I intend to reintroduce it next year,” Geist said.
Geist and the rest of the senators will be very busy until the final gavel sounds on Aug. 13. But she is confident that there will be no need to lengthen the session to finish business.
“I believe we will accomplish everything in this session and will not have to extend the session,” she said.
