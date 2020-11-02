Five candidates on ballot for Eagle Village Board

An unprecedented number of candidates have filed for election to the villages that are located in The Waverly News coverage area. Staff Reporter Elsie Stormberg reached out to all of the candidates to give readers an idea of who they are, why they are running and the issues they feel are facing their communities.
There are contested races (more candidates than open seats) in Greenwood, Alvo, Eagle, Raymond, Valparaiso and Ceresco.
In Ceresco, there are seven candidates running for three open seats. A story about the village board race in Ceresco was published in the Oct. 15 issue of The News.
Five candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Valparaiso village board. In Eagle, there are five people who have put their names on the ballot for the three board of trustees seats that are vacant. Voters will choose from four candidates as they select a new village board member in Raymond, where three seats are up for grabs. In Greenwood, four candidates are vying for three seats.
The candidates for Eagle Village Board are listed as follows, in alphabetical order.
Jenn Caylor
• Nebraska native. Worked as a trauma nurse for 20-plus years, now a global emergency response nurse.
Why are you running for village board?
• I am running for office to help build our community into a place where people love to live and play. We are a growing community that needs to adapt to the changes and challenges that we face by moving beyond the philosophy of “it’s always been done this way” to a more proactive approach which asks “What alternate solutions can we entertain to solve this problem?” Entertaining alternate solutions will lead to responsible utilization of our funds, positive growth outcomes, and hopefully, improve the longevity of our population.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• As I walked around town speaking to folks, two very common themes emerged, which I wholeheartedly endorse. First, is remediating the aging infrastructure, which desperately needs attention. The aging infrastructure needs to be addressed so that it can continue to support the growing community.
• Second, is lack of a community center or an enhanced place for our community to get engaged and socialize. Our town faces competition from surrounding communities with larger parks and pool options; therefore, Eagle needs to prioritize pool improvement, as well as give consideration to a community center that would provide a place for socialization and community wellbeing and growth. Additional improvements to the park area need to be made so that our youth have options to get together and play - i.e. disc golf, pickleball, corn hole, and/or a skate park for example.
• Many folks have asked about how to attract and keep small businesses here in the community. I believe the answer to this question lies in building our community up and showing that we are engaged in our own wellbeing and longevity. During my many conversations, it was disheartening to learn that quite a few families take their kids to other areas to swim and play. If we cannot keep our own folks here and engaged, small businesses won’t be enticed to come or have the support to stay.
Travis L. Moore
• Lived in Eagle since 2012. Work for the Nebraska Legislature as a research analyst in the nonpartisan Legislative Research Office. Served on the village board since 2012 and board chairman for the last five or six years.
Why are you running for village board?
• Eagle has recently experienced significant growth and has the potential to keep growing. I am running for the board because our community needs level-headed leadership in order to grow, attract new businesses and provide a high quality of living.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Economic development is a high priority and in order to stay at the forefront, Eagle must continue to have a working relationship with economic development professionals at the state and county level. We must support our local small business owners but also work to bring more goods and services to Eagle.
• We also need to prioritize improvements to our current infrastructure in order to maintain the necessary services to our residents. This includes continuing with street resurfacing, replacing insufficient water and sewer mains, replacing and installing new sidewalks and making improvements in the park and at the swimming pool.
Dan Meier
• Employee for the City of Lincoln on streets and maintenance. Member of Eagle Fire Department for 23 years and on the village board currently for eight years.
Why are you running for village board?
• To help make a difference in my community.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Improve the park, a pool, new sidewalks.
Marcus Hochstein
• Grew up in Hartington, lived in Eagle for about 15 years. Self-employed for about 10 years digging and installing water, sewer and septic systems. Member of Eagle Board of Adjustments for almost two years and regularly attend village board meetings. Supporter of Eagle Vision.
• I love all the small town virtues that Eagle has and understand it needs to keep up with the time and grow so it doesn't get left behind and fall apart. I understand we have a much smaller budget than larger towns and need to watch our money, but also need to provide desired facilities for our children to go, such as parks and swimming pools. As a self-employed small business owner, I am a supporter of other businesses being able to move and/or start here and succeed to help our community grow. Outside of the home we like to take our kids on walks and go play at the park on a semi-regular basis. We also love watching the parades from our front porch and love being able to get pictures of my younger daughters on Santa's lap.
Why are you running for village board?
• I have decided to run for office because I feel I can help our community grow in the right direction with the changing time, but still keep all the very important small town virtues. I regularly attend village meetings and actively participate. I want to help ensure that this town is a great place to live, work and, most importantly, raise our families. Being a small business owner, having eight prior years of utility work, working in new construction and a family man, I would bring a good perspective and experience to the table.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Not having enough business to keep the town alive. Eagle cannot just be a place to live, it needs business to stay alive. If we don’t have adequate revenue flow the town will slowly fall apart and will not be able to provide resources, such as pools, parks, dog runs, street maintenance, etc.
Gayle Butch Schukei
Incumbent, declined to respond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!