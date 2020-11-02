Five candidates on ballot for Eagle Village Board

• I love all the small town virtues that Eagle has and understand it needs to keep up with the time and grow so it doesn't get left behind and fall apart. I understand we have a much smaller budget than larger towns and need to watch our money, but also need to provide desired facilities for our children to go, such as parks and swimming pools. As a self-employed small business owner, I am a supporter of other businesses being able to move and/or start here and succeed to help our community grow. Outside of the home we like to take our kids on walks and go play at the park on a semi-regular basis. We also love watching the parades from our front porch and love being able to get pictures of my younger daughters on Santa's lap.