Election Office etends hours for early voting

LINCOLN – Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced Monday that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the Nov. 3 General Election.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, will be open during the following times through Monday, Nov. 2: Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.