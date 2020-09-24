COVID-19 cases linked to Ashland nursing home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHLAND – More than two dozen recent coronavirus cases have been linked to residents and employees of a nursing home in Ashland, prompting the facility to move several patients into quarantine.

A total of 18 residents and seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Azria Health Ashland despite “strict adherence to all CDC and local health department guidelines,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

Carrie Ramaekers, Azria Health’s vice president of operations, said a majority of the individuals who have tested positive for the respiratory virus are not symptomatic.

The nursing home, part of a company that operates rehabilitation and long-term care facilities in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, is working with the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program to test and quarantine residents in order to prevent further spread, Raemaekers wrote in an email.

Residents confirmed positive have been relocated to either a quarantine area recommended by the infection control program or have been accommodated at Azria Health Ashland, and employees have been directed to quarantine at home.

Ramaekers said Azria Health is working to keep family members updated about the outbreak.