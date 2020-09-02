WAVERLY – Around 8 p.m. last May 1, Brandie Erickson discovered her completely finished basement was no longer a basement – it had become an outlet for the City of Waverly’s sewage.
During the most recent Waverly City Council meeting on Aug. 25, Erickson as well as Tim and Nicole Hamersma ,who also experienced sewage back-up in their home this summer, spoke to the council about receiving financial aid for the damages.
“It stopped our world,” Erickson said during her presentation to the council.
Erickson said they still owed about $5,000 out of $9,802.24 in damages, as reported by Hennihudco, LLC and Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Water Cleanup.
According to City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, the City of Waverly generally denies any requests for financial aid in a situation like this, but that this specific situation has not happened during her three and a half years of holding the position of city administrator.
Each sewage backup occurring at night. When the homeowners hired a plumber, each plumber told them to reach out to the city. Wastewater Operator Ray Estes eventually came out to provide aid.
According to Nicole Hamersma, both the hired plumber and Estes reported that the sewage was not from the Hammersma home, but the entire city.
After hearing both reports, Council Member Andrew Cockerill motioned to table any decisions on the topic until he and the rest of the council are able to review the information more.
The council will discuss this topic again at its next meeting on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the VFW building in Waverly.
In other action, the council reviewed several different bonds pertaining to the city as recommended by Andy Forney of D.A. Davidson and Company. These bonds are related to the upcoming aquatic center, highway allocation refunding and utility revenue.
According to Forney, the City of Waverly can save an estimated $200,000 in relation to this refinancing project. The council motioned to move these bonds to third and final reading and suspended the rules on third and final reading so Forney can begin to work on these bonds.
The council also approved new additions to the Anderson North Park subdivision on 141st Street and Waverly Road.
