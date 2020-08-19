WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council met for the second time at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Aug. 11 in order to maintain social distancing orders during meetings, according to City Administrator Stephanie Fisher.
During the meeting the council addressed several items including the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, updates on the developments of the new Aquatic Center and a public hearing to establish water and sewer rates.
Fisher updated the council on the major budget items that could be included on this year’s budget. On the budget, Fisher said that the cleaning out of Ash Hollow Creek as well as several ditches throughout the area is a priority item on the list.
According to Fisher, they hope to have the budget finalized during the budget workshop scheduled for the week of Aug. 17 through 21.
The budget also includes the new aquatic center that will begin construction sometime in the 2020-2021 fiscal year and will be finished by Memorial Day weekend 2022, Fisher said.
The council approved a $9,300 contract with Lamp Rynearson to facilitate the writing of several grants for the aquatic center.
In other action, the council heard from Waverly native Brandon Koll during the public hearing about water and sewer rates for this upcoming fiscal year.
Koll recommended the council desist from raising these rates for those who do not utilize water and sewer as often.
“Make those who use it, pay for it,” Koll said.
The council made a few amendments to the Waverly Municipal Code under the water and sewer departments and their rates.
In this portion of the meeting, the council amended Ordinance 20-06 pertaining to water bills and upcharge from $25 to $35 fee for reconnecting or disconnecting water.
The next city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at the VFW building.
