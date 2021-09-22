City property tax request to increase by 13% 

Out of the parks fund, the city will be working to complete a new park shelter at Lawson Park, which was something the city had budgeted in the previous fiscal year also at $60,000. The city also budgeted for a new flag football program for $4,500.

There’s also a line for new wells budgeted for $361,000 out of the American Rescue Plan Act fund. Along with new wells, the city will also be rebuilding well No. 7 which is located south of town along Alvo Road. This project is estimated to cost $250,000 out of the water fund.

Among the other various projects, the city also has the engineering and design of Amberly and Cannongate roads budgeted for $100,000 out of a TIF fund.

After Fisher presented the projects, community member and former Council Member John Hestermann spoke on the tax request increase.

“From my standpoint, I think 13% is too much,” Hestermann said. “I think you should look at taking some things out.”

Hestermann was the only member from the public to speak on the budget and tax levy. Council Member Andy Cockerill said he understood where Hestermann was coming from, but he also recalled having to cut out a lot from the budget already. With Waverly’s growth, the city needs the money to maintain infrastructure aspects like roads, Cockerill said.