City property tax request to increase by 13% 

WAVERLY – The Waverly city council held its 2021-2022 budget and property tax request hearings on Sept. 13.
With the current fiscal year coming to an end on Sept. 30, the city held the normal hearings that Monday evening necessary to the budget proceedings and were able to submit the budget to the state by Sept. 20.
At the Sept. 13 meeting, the council considered an operating budget totaling $36,120,932 with a property tax of $0.341264 per $100 of valuation. The total tax request is a 13% increase from the previous budget year of $1,354,616.
Previously, the tax request had only increased 3% from the 2019-2020 fiscal year to the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said after the budget hearing that the cause of the $160,928 increase was due to project and material costs being higher.
“We had to anticipate rising costs,” Fisher said. “I mean we consulted with engineers before to get these numbers (and) to get some estimated costs for what we think these projects would be. Everything was coming in significantly higher than they had in the past.”
During the budget hearing, Fisher presented some of the highlights of the budget including several major upcoming projects the city will be working on this fiscal year.
Out of the general fund, the city will be looking into planning for a public facility. Fisher said after the meeting that this could look like a future city hall and fire station, but only the planning is budgeted for $25,000 for this fiscal year.
Since they were unable to complete it in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the city will be pursuing a project adding ADA school crossing ramps and sidewalks which is budgeted for $26,000 out of the sales tax fund. Also out of the sales tax fund will be the widening of 140th Street from Amberly Road to Bailie Street for $100,000 and an intersection improvement study for Amberly and Canongate roads for $25,000.
Fisher said the result of this study could be a traffic light or round-about to mitigate the heavy traffic at the intersection.
There were a number of projects out of the streets fund, but the major ones include an asphalt sealant project in the Guildford Street area for $25,000, a sidewalk cost share project for $30,000, patching along Waverly Road for $40,000 and an overlay project on North 148th Street for $90,000.
Also coming from the street fund is an estimated $115,000 project for repairs within Aspen Park and Oldfield Street paving for $2 million. Oldfield Street is flagged as a potential stimulus project.
Of course the most costly project in the budget is the new aquatic center construction which is budgeted at $5,500,000.
Out of the parks fund, the city will be working to complete a new park shelter at Lawson Park, which was something the city had budgeted in the previous fiscal year also at $60,000. The city also budgeted for a new flag football program for $4,500.
There’s also a line for new wells budgeted for $361,000 out of the American Rescue Plan Act fund. Along with new wells, the city will also be rebuilding well No. 7 which is located south of town along Alvo Road. This project is estimated to cost $250,000 out of the water fund.
Among the other various projects, the city also has the engineering and design of Amberly and Cannongate roads budgeted for $100,000 out of a TIF fund.
After Fisher presented the projects, community member and former Council Member John Hestermann spoke on the tax request increase.
“From my standpoint, I think 13% is too much,” Hestermann said. “I think you should look at taking some things out.”
Hestermann was the only member from the public to speak on the budget and tax levy. Council Member Andy Cockerill said he understood where Hestermann was coming from, but he also recalled having to cut out a lot from the budget already. With Waverly’s growth, the city needs the money to maintain infrastructure aspects like roads, Cockerill said.
“We need the money to keep the community growing in the right position, or the right way,” he said.
Following the two hearings, the council unanimously approved a resolution to set the property tax for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. No changes were made.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.