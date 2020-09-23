Budget increase approved

WAVERLY – In 13 minutes, the Waverly City Council was able to approve their 2020-2021 fiscal year budget and tax request during public hearings on Sept. 15.
At $32,729,072, the budget has a 66% increase from last year’s operating budget of $19,730,961. The budget also has a necessary cash reserve of $8,234,076 putting total funds for the city at $40,963,148.
The property tax request, $1,193,688, also increased by 3% from last year’s $1,159,036. The tax levy is $0.340597. The valuation increase of 3% had a very slight effect on this year’s levy – a $0.000032 difference.
The reasons behind the stark increase in budget is largely because the city is budgeting $5.5 million toward the new aquatic center as well as other larger projects set to begin this year, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said.
These projects include $1,175,000 water and sewage projects and a $2.2 million paving project along Oldfield Street from North 141st Street to Cannongate Road. Fisher said that these projects are dependent on whether the city will receive stimulus funding to be complete.
At 7:01 p.m., Mayor Mike Werner opened the budget hearing inviting residents of the city to come up and speak in regards to the budget in question.
The council heard from Emergency Services Coordinator Aaron Hummel, Fire Chief Jared Rains and volunteer firefighter Brent Cooper, who all spoke about the police and fire portion of the public safety fund. Last year fire and rescue received $127,406 in funds and paid $35,405 for the Advanced Life Support contract with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Fisher said.
This year, the department received $131,250 for their budget. According to Fisher, when they were working on budgeting for the department prior to the hearing, they were unaware of the increase in cost for the contract with LFR.
“I anticipated an increase but I did not anticipate the increase that it actually turned out to be,” Fisher said. “So that is part of the frustration. I will share that that frustration is on all sides of the budget here because I would have happily budgeted the correct amount.”
Since the cost to contract will be upwards of $49,000, this will leave the department with roughly $80,000. Fify percent of the department’s funds also comes from the tax levy for the Rural Fire District, which the department works with to agree on the levy prior to the budget approval.
Hummel said he was largely frustrated that fire and rescue’s budgetary increase does not reciprocate how much Waverly grows each year. He also feels that the fire district’s contribution needs to grow more as well.
“We need to grow with the city and not be behind,” he said.
Rains expressed his disappointment and frustration with the budget because he feels it will affect the future of the department. Despite his frustration, he also said that the budget won’t stop them from doing their job.
“I’m passionate about this job,” the fire chief said. “We’ll do the job we need to do even if we don’t have the money.”
The budget public hearing closed at 7:10 p.m. and the tax request hearing began. With no one in attendance to speak in regards to the tax request, the council closed that hearing and began the voting process for the budget and the tax request. Shortly thereafter, the council motioned to move to the third and final hearing and suspend all rules so the budget and tax request can be submitted to the state before Sept. 20.
With the budget and tax request approved, Werner adjourned the public hearing at 7:13 p.m.
