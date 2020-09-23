Budget increase approved

This year, the department received $131,250 for their budget. According to Fisher, when they were working on budgeting for the department prior to the hearing, they were unaware of the increase in cost for the contract with LFR.

“I anticipated an increase but I did not anticipate the increase that it actually turned out to be,” Fisher said. “So that is part of the frustration. I will share that that frustration is on all sides of the budget here because I would have happily budgeted the correct amount.”

Since the cost to contract will be upwards of $49,000, this will leave the department with roughly $80,000. Fify percent of the department’s funds also comes from the tax levy for the Rural Fire District, which the department works with to agree on the levy prior to the budget approval.

Hummel said he was largely frustrated that fire and rescue’s budgetary increase does not reciprocate how much Waverly grows each year. He also feels that the fire district’s contribution needs to grow more as well.

“We need to grow with the city and not be behind,” he said.