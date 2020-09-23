Bakers Candies celebrates successful year with rare sale 

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENWOOD – Todd Baker claims that Bakers Candies really has no idea what they are doing most of the time. The only thing he does know is that the 34-year-old confection company is really good at making chocolate.

“For the most part we keep our head down and we make chocolate and no matter how much we make the amazing thing is that it always seems to disappear,” Baker said.

This past weekend, Sept. 18 through 20, Bakers Candies hosted a buy-one/get-one-half-off sale to celebrate their one year anniversary of the company’s retail store addition as well as a thank you to all its customers for supporting the store through the craziness of 2020, Baker said.

“Our fans have really lifted us up,” Baker said.

Sales don’t happen often at Bakers Candies, Baker said. In fact, this is the first ever sale because much of what they sell is already at sales price due to the fact that what they are selling are throwaways, or seconds as Baker calls them.

The seconds refers to the candy that can’t be sent out to retailers because of being misshapen or not meeting certain guidelines. The store enables the seconds to not go to waste, but to be sold to customers.