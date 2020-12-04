Avoca business to be featured on webcast series

LINCOLN – Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch, a family farm near the village of Avoca during its next live webcast on Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Central time.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, Extension Assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch is owned and operated by Teresa Lorensen and her husband Terry, who purchased and moved onto the property in 2003. Having worked in the hotel industry, at State Farm Insurance, and most recently as executive director of the Bess Streeter Aldrich House and Museum in Elmwood, Teresa brings a customer service and tourism background to her current agritourism adventure.