Author’s book makes thunderstorms less intimidating for kids 

WAVERLY – When Kevin Finson’s granddaughters started showing a fear of thunderstorms, he decided to create a book about the progression of a thunderstorm and tell the story in a way that supplies the reader with a better, less intimidating view.
The book “A Cloudy Tale” was published in May of this year through Dorrance Publishing. Finson began working on the book while he was still living in Peoria, Ill. and working at Bradley University as a professor of science education.
In Peoria, he spent about a year and a half taking photos of clouds and storm systems. When he finished taking photos, he decided to write a poetic narrative describing how a storm starts to build and occur and the calm after the storm.
In 2018, after his retirement from Bradley University, Finson and his wife, Chris Finson, moved to Waverly to be closer to their children and granddaughters. This was when he also was able to do more than just academic writing.
“I found as a professor of science education, I was always busy writing a lot,” Finson said. “I was doing academic writing and I always wanted to write fun stuff, but I never had time for writing the fun stuff. After I retired, I was able to do that. I’ve been busy cranking out fun stuff since then.”
And busy he is. Along with publishing “A Cloudy Tale,” Finson has several other children’s stories in the works about various different science-related topics including the life cycle of a plant. He’s also written books about colors of minerals, the color spectrum through flowers and even a Christmas book called “The Twelve Gifts of Christmas.”
Many of these children’s books Finson has written or is currently working on are for his grandchildren to read and learn more about science.
“I wanted to write things that would be fun for my grandkids that they would enjoy and get people to learn from,” Finson said.
Besides his interest in science, Finson said he’s often accused of being a real pun person. He used his sense of humor to create a book series which he sells on Amazon called “How Shaggy is Your Dog?” While he was working at Bradley University, he started a storytelling contest about the shaggy dog. After hearing a few of these stories, Finson decided he needed to write a few down. Thus, the shaggy dog series was born.
Out of all the books he has ever written, “A Cloudy Tale” will always hold a special place in Finson’s heart because it was the first one to be published as a hardback, he said.
According to Finson, it’s difficult to get books published because the author has to front a lot of the money for creating the publication. So he can still publish, Finson does a lot of self-publishing through Amazon Kindle. Those books are mostly softbacks.
While Finson is unaware of how “A Cloudy Tale” is doing in the market, he has heard that the feedback so far has been positive. He’s happy that people can enjoy the work he’s doing and that it is useful, even if it’s not academic work.
“Even though they’re not peer reviewed like the academic work, there are still people who look at the books and enjoy them,” Finson said.
