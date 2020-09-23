Author’s book makes thunderstorms less intimidating for kids 

Many of these children’s books Finson has written or is currently working on are for his grandchildren to read and learn more about science.

“I wanted to write things that would be fun for my grandkids that they would enjoy and get people to learn from,” Finson said.

Besides his interest in science, Finson said he’s often accused of being a real pun person. He used his sense of humor to create a book series which he sells on Amazon called “How Shaggy is Your Dog?” While he was working at Bradley University, he started a storytelling contest about the shaggy dog. After hearing a few of these stories, Finson decided he needed to write a few down. Thus, the shaggy dog series was born.

Out of all the books he has ever written, “A Cloudy Tale” will always hold a special place in Finson’s heart because it was the first one to be published as a hardback, he said.

According to Finson, it’s difficult to get books published because the author has to front a lot of the money for creating the publication. So he can still publish, Finson does a lot of self-publishing through Amazon Kindle. Those books are mostly softbacks.