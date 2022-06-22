Schreiber/Jagielo wedding

BACLIFF, Texas – Becca Schreiber and Josh Jagielo were married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony on Friday, May 13 in Bacliff, Texas. The Fab 5 played at the reception and dance.

Becca wore a watch necklace from her great-great-grandma, carried a white and blue hankie from her great-grandma, a Rebecca lodge bracelet and wedding hair piece that was her grandma’s, and a pearl ring from her mom. Becca carried a picture charm of her dad in her bouquet. A honeymoon is planned at a later date to Greece.