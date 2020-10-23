Malone, 90th

OMAHA - The families of Iona Malone, 90, request a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Cards may be sent to her at 16129 Capitol Ave., Omaha, NE 68118.
