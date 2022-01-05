Waverly population ratified - City is fourth fastest growing in state

WAVERLY – Waverly has a new official population, and it will greet drivers on Highway 6 for the next 10 years.
At the Waverly City Council meeting on Dec. 27, the council approved a resolution accepting the city’s population as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. The new population is 4,279, up from 3,277 in 2010 and 2,448 in 2000. That’s a 30% increase since 2010 and a 75% increase since 2000.
With such growth, Waverly is now the fourth fastest growing city in Nebraska, following Valley, Hickman and Bennington.
“Holy moly,” said Council Member Aaron Hummel.
The growth also indicated to the council that before the next census, Waverly will likely become a Nebraska City of the First Class, a legal designation for cities with more than 5,000 residents and fewer than 100,000 residents. That designation would grant various administrative abilities to the City of Waverly and would prevent Waverly from being annexed by another city.
“So, we’d have the ability to do more things, whether it be with respect to law enforcement or zoning or development,” said Waverly City Attorney Mark Fahleson.
He said one of the most significant changes would be to the city’s zoning power outside of city limits. As a City of the First Class, Waverly would be able to affect land within two miles of the city’s corporate limits, while its current reach is only one mile outside city limits.
To officially become a City of the First Class before 2030, however, Waverly would have to produce a certified number of its population, which would require a local census be performed. Fahleson said he’s not aware of any such census in the past, but he said state statute allows municipalities to conduct a local census.
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said it would be prudent to determine first exactly what becoming a City of the First Class would mean for Waverly before conducting a census.
“The city would need to evaluate the benefits versus costs to determine if it would be advantageous to do so,” she said.
Also at the Dec. 27 meeting, Mayor Bill Gerdes announced that the long-scorned Shakers Gentleman’s Club property on Highway 6 has been purchased. A spokesperson with Durst Motor Company confirmed to The Waverly News that owner Phil Durst was the buyer. Durst also owns Lincoln Auto Auction, which sits adjacent to the Shakers property. Durst could not be reached for comment.
Shakers closed permanently in June 2020 after operating for more than 25 years.
