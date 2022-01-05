Waverly population ratified - City is fourth fastest growing in state

WAVERLY – Waverly has a new official population, and it will greet drivers on Highway 6 for the next 10 years.

At the Waverly City Council meeting on Dec. 27, the council approved a resolution accepting the city’s population as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. The new population is 4,279, up from 3,277 in 2010 and 2,448 in 2000. That’s a 30% increase since 2010 and a 75% increase since 2000.

With such growth, Waverly is now the fourth fastest growing city in Nebraska, following Valley, Hickman and Bennington.

“Holy moly,” said Council Member Aaron Hummel.

The growth also indicated to the council that before the next census, Waverly will likely become a Nebraska City of the First Class, a legal designation for cities with more than 5,000 residents and fewer than 100,000 residents. That designation would grant various administrative abilities to the City of Waverly and would prevent Waverly from being annexed by another city.

“So, we’d have the ability to do more things, whether it be with respect to law enforcement or zoning or development,” said Waverly City Attorney Mark Fahleson.