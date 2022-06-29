Waverly man hospitalized after single-car rollover crash

WAVERLY – A 52-year-old Waverly man was taken by helicopter to Bryan West Campus after his vehicle rolled off of Fletcher Avenue and into a field southeast of Waverly on June 23, causing serious injuries, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.

Sean Gleason, of Waverly, was atop his rolled-over vehicle with his legs pinned inside the car's wheel well when deputies responded to the crash at around 9:15 p.m., June 23, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

First responders extracted Gleason, who had suffered serious injuries, from the wheel well and placed him in the StarCare helicopter, Wagner said.

The sheriff's office is still piecing together what led up to the crash. Wagner said it's unclear which direction Gleason had been travelling on Fletcher Avenue when he lost control near 162nd Street and ultimately landed upside down in a field.

Gleason wasn't wearing a seat belt. It's unclear if alcohol played a role in the crash, Wagner said.