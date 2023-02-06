WAVERLY — As the effects of climate change become more tangible, the next generation of scientists and engineers are being prepared to take on the environmental challenges they’ll face for the rest of their lives. Some of those future difference-makers could come from Laurie Little’s High Ability Learners classroom at Waverly Middle School.

For the second year in a row, Waverly Middle School’s eighth-grade team won first place at the Nebraska Regional Future City Competition, with the eighth graders claiming the top prize over competitors from throughout the state, including from Class A schools in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

The winning eighth-grade team includes Lauren Bohling, Laila Cardenas, Lily Hanna, Maylie Jones and Kolbee Kroemer.

In the Future City Competition, teams are challenged to design sustainable cities 100 years in the future that use forward-thinking infrastructure and municipal systems to combat climate change. Teams get a $100 budget, and only recyclable materials are allowed for construction.

The Waverly team, which returned three of its four members from a runner-up effort last year as seventh graders, designed its futuristic first-place diorama using spray foam, rubber cement and drinking straws.

It depicts a city in California’s Yosemite Valley called Sparkling Falls, whose major climate change mitigation strategy is a direct air capture machine that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and pairs it with potassium hydroxide to form a solid. The nutrient-filled byproduct is then deposited into the earth, thereby reducing the atmosphere’s greenhouse gases.

“So it kind of helps clean up the pollution,” Cardenas said.

Sparkling Falls’ energy production is threefold, relying first on solar energy panels placed on top of each residence, as well as a “biocenter” that captures the city’s waste and converts it into usable energy. Hydropower from the city’s namesake waterfall is also leveraged as an energy source.

The city’s main mode of transit is a passenger train that runs on magnetic levitation, which uses electromagnets to repel the train from the track and pushes the train forward, often at high speeds.

“It is one of the quickest and most efficient ways to run a train,” Cardenas said. “And it is also the cleanest one because it doesn’t use any gases, just magnetic levitation.”

Cars are still relied upon in Sparkling Falls for short-distance transportation, but they run exclusively on biodiesel, and their carbon dioxide emissions can be trapped and returned to the direct air capture facility.

The city’s economy is driven largely by agriculture (peaches and strawberries are its main exports) and tourism, with visitors coming for Sparkling Falls’ majestic natural surroundings.

“Our main goal is just making sure that our area still stays green and clean and we preserve the environment around us,” Bohling said.

After they won the Nebraska competition, Cardenas said she went home and compared her first-place and runner-up medals.

“It was this really cool feeling that you’re growing and you can visibly see that you’re growing,” she said.

With the top prize secured, the Waverly eighth graders locked in their spot as contestants in the Future City Finals, which will be held Feb. 21 in Washington, D.C. None of the team members has been to the U.S. capital, and a couple have never boarded a plane.

“It’s such an opportunity for them,” Little said. “They’ll remember this trip forever.”

They’ve got a reservation to tour the United States Capitol, and they hope to visit the White House, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the free Smithsonian museums.

“Any time we get any downtime, we’re heading out,” Little said.

Before leaving, though, the team plans to beef up its presentation, and Little’s son, an actor based in Los Angeles, will visit to give the team some pointers on animated public speaking.

And they still have money to raise to cover air fare, hotel costs and meals. Little has applied for several grants, but she said any public donations would be welcomed.

Going forward, the Waverly HAL program’s Future City dynasty is likely to be in good hands, too, as the school’s sixth-grade team brought home third place in the same competition.

That team’s members were Emmalee Cloud, Tae Hasenkamp, Kinley Jones, Lucy Kutschara, Scarlett Ramirez, Emma Riley, Mya Scott and MaKenzie Veik.

Their Future City, Wave Bay, combats climate change using a system called cloud brightening, which relies on drones to release saltwater particles into the atmosphere.

“It creates more cloud condensation nuclei, which creates water droplets, making the clouds brighter, which reflects more sun into space,” Cloud said.

Both teams spent more than four months planning and building their Future Cities, but Little said all of the preparation was worth it for the students’ first- and third-place finishes, as well as the broader educational meaning of the project.

“It’s a real-world application,” Little said. “If they can learn as much as they can about a circular economy, renewable resources and mitigation strategies, that’s powerful.”