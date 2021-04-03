Waverly baseball team finishes tough week with win over Blair

WAVERLY – The Waverly baseball team capped a tough week with a huge 13-3 win over the Blair Bears on March 27 at Lawson Park.

The Vikings started the week with a 7-1 setback in Omaha at the hands of the second-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep Bluejays.

The Bluejays scored all seven of their runs in the first two innings and rolled to the 7-1 win.

Senior Zane Schawang reached base three times, had two hits and drove in the Vikings lone run in the third inning.

Cameron Hyde took the loss on the mound for the Vikings.

The Vikings opened tournament play in Lincoln on Friday and took a 12-9 loss at the hands of the fourth-ranked Norris Titans.

Waverly scored four first inning runs, but Norris scored nine straight runs and then had to hang on for the three-run win.

Waverly finished with 11 base hits, but were plagued by five errors defensively and the pitching staff issued 10 walks.

Payton Engel delivered three base hits and teammate Wyatt Fanning drove in three runs.