Wahoo Police Log

  •

Friday, Dec. 23

9:21 a.m., Civil matter, Laurel Ave.

11:21 a.m., Traffic hazard, Hwys 77 and 109.

6:52 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Broadway.

8:07 p.m., 911 trace, .N Laurel Ave.

11:25 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Locust.

Saturday, Dec. 24

12:33 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Broadway.

4:27 p.m., Gas drive off, W. Second St.

6:14 p.m., Welfare check.

9:16 p.m., Leaving scene of accident, S. Broadway St.

Sunday, Dec. 25

1:04 a.m., Suspicious activity, County Rd. J.

5:57 p.m., Dog at large, N. Hackberry St.

Monday, Dec. 26

12:37 a.m., Assist other agency, Shaylene Cir.

3:54 a.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Chestnut.

9:57 a.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Broadway.

12:49 p.m., Welfare check.

3:22 p.m., Traffic stop, Maly Blvd.

3:43 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Hackberry.

4:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Locust and First.

4:37 p.m., Death, investigation, E. 10th St.

10:08 p.m., Runaway, N. Laurel Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

10:48 a.m., Found property.

10:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Hackberry.

11:32 a.m., Traffic stop, Cottonwood Dr.

12:03 p.m., Driver’s license pick up.

12:44 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Chestnut.

4:31 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Hwy 92.

6:27 p.m., Accident hit-and-run, N. Hwy 77.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

5:20 a.m., HHS intake.

8:20 a.m., Lockout, Ponderosa Dr.

8:46 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 17.

9:43 a.m., Ambulance needed, S. Linden St.

1:24 p.m., Stolen vehicle, County Rd. J.

9:40 p.m., Assist other agency, W. Eighth St.

10:41 p.m., Welfare check.

10:48 a.m., Disturbance/verbal, N. Laurel St.

Thursday, Dec. 29

1:19 a.m., Assist other agency, First and Linden.

10:40 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

12:12 p.m., Accident with property damage, E. Fifth St.

1:29 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.

7:33 p.m., Theft from residence, N. Locust St.

8:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.

8:49 p.m., Assist other agency, S. Hwy 77, Ceresco.

8:54 p.m., Assist other agency, W. 13th St.

9:10 p.m., Traffic stop, Second and Broadway.

9:24 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.

9:46 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Oak St.

