Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Dec. 23
9:21 a.m., Civil matter, Laurel Ave.
11:21 a.m., Traffic hazard, Hwys 77 and 109.
6:52 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Broadway.
8:07 p.m., 911 trace, .N Laurel Ave.
11:25 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Locust.
Saturday, Dec. 24
12:33 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Broadway.
4:27 p.m., Gas drive off, W. Second St.
6:14 p.m., Welfare check.
9:16 p.m., Leaving scene of accident, S. Broadway St.
Sunday, Dec. 25
1:04 a.m., Suspicious activity, County Rd. J.
5:57 p.m., Dog at large, N. Hackberry St.
Monday, Dec. 26
12:37 a.m., Assist other agency, Shaylene Cir.
3:54 a.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Chestnut.
9:57 a.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Broadway.
12:49 p.m., Welfare check.
3:22 p.m., Traffic stop, Maly Blvd.
3:43 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Hackberry.
4:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Locust and First.
4:37 p.m., Death, investigation, E. 10th St.
10:08 p.m., Runaway, N. Laurel Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
10:48 a.m., Found property.
10:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Hackberry.
11:32 a.m., Traffic stop, Cottonwood Dr.
12:03 p.m., Driver’s license pick up.
12:44 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Chestnut.
4:31 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Hwy 92.
6:27 p.m., Accident hit-and-run, N. Hwy 77.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
5:20 a.m., HHS intake.
8:20 a.m., Lockout, Ponderosa Dr.
8:46 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 17.
9:43 a.m., Ambulance needed, S. Linden St.
1:24 p.m., Stolen vehicle, County Rd. J.
9:40 p.m., Assist other agency, W. Eighth St.
10:41 p.m., Welfare check.
10:48 a.m., Disturbance/verbal, N. Laurel St.
Thursday, Dec. 29
1:19 a.m., Assist other agency, First and Linden.
10:40 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
12:12 p.m., Accident with property damage, E. Fifth St.
1:29 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
7:33 p.m., Theft from residence, N. Locust St.
8:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.
8:49 p.m., Assist other agency, S. Hwy 77, Ceresco.
8:54 p.m., Assist other agency, W. 13th St.
9:10 p.m., Traffic stop, Second and Broadway.
9:24 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
9:46 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Oak St.