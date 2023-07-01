FRIDAY, JUNE 16
11:55 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16
10:20 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 17
10:12 p.m., HHS Intake, N Sycamore St.
9:21 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92
6:07 p.m., Alarm, N Broadway St.
5:17 p.m., Threats, N Sycamore
4:09 p.m., Transport, J County Rd.
2:26 p.m., Disturbance, N Sycamore St.
11:12 a.m., Welfare Check, N Laurel St.
7:47 a.m., Welfare Check, 15th and Broadway
4:58 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, N Chestnut St.
12:41 a.m., Suspicious activity, N Broadway St.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
7:43 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 23 and Chestnut
5:37 p.m., Assist other agency, Concord Cir.
4:34 p.m., Ambulance needed, E 13
4:01 p.m., Lockout, N Chestnut St.
2:10 p.m., Found property, N Broadway St.
7:27 a.m., Trespassing, N Chestnut St.
6:08 a.m., Welfare Check, Eighth and Chestnut
3:03 a.m., Dog barking, Ninth and Beech
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
1:56 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92
10:55 a.m., Assist other agency, Mark DR
MONDAY, JUNE 19
10:07 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 15 and Chestnut
9:44 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Orange and 12th
8:04 p.m., Dog bite, N Pine St.
5:30 p.m., Investigation, N Broadway St.
10:05 a.m., Assist other agency, Second St., Yutan
6:11 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Locust
12:01 a.m., Disturbance and Noise, Linden and C
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
11:36 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 14th and Chestnut
9:34 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First St. and Hwy 92
9:18 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Chestnut
9:06 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16
7:01 p.m., Drug violation, N Chestnut St.
5:51 p.m., Welfare Check, N Chestnut St.
5:04 p.m., HHS Intake, Concord Cir.
3:43 p.m., animal neglect, W Second St.
1:35 p.m., theft (all other), N Broadway St.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
6:10 p.m., HHS Intake, Mark Dr.
5:06 p.m., Dog at large, S Broadway St.
3:03 p.m., Accident / property damage, Commercial Park Rd.
2:58 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Old Hwy 77 and Sand Creek
12:08 a.m., Suspicious activity, A and Chestnut
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
11:16 p.m., animal complaint, N Orange St.
9:49 p.m., Vandalism, N Walnut St.
7:47 p.m., Vandalism, W Third St.
10:35 a.m., Assist party, N Broadway St.
9:10 a.m., Dog at large, E C St.
6:29 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Broadway
6:09 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Linden
5:58 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Chestnut St.
5:44 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Chestnut
12:21 a.m., Suspicious activity, E Fourth St.