Wahoo Courthouse Record 120122

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Chandler Austin Sorensen of Mead and Gabrielle of Omaha, applied Nov. 16.

Cory Douglas Queen of Cedar Bluffs and Kyley Marie Callahan of Cedar Bluffs, applied Nov. 18.

Derek John Hart of Yutan and Shanly Shay Steffes of Wahoo, applied Nov. 18.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Matthew L. and Kathryn L. Robbins-Case to Rita D. Grigg, lot 2 and partial lot 1, McCluhan Bluffs 19-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.

Martha M. Chvatal Trust, et al, and Richard M. Chvatal Trust, et al, to Rodney J. Chvatal, 11-15-07 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Richard M. Chvatal Trust, et al, and Martha M. Chvatal Trust, et al, to Raymond E. Chvatal Trust, 11-15-07 NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Jeff and Deanna Tepoel, et al, Kimberly Tepoel, et al, Shirley A. Tepoel, et al, Ronald and Jeanne Vanek, et al, Bert Tepoel, et al, and Joe and Susan Robison, et al, to Benjamin D. Hajek, 34-16-06 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Jeff and Deanna Tepoel to Jeff Tepoel, et al, Kimberly Tepoel, et al, Shirley A. Tepoel, et al, Jenna Vanek, et al, Bert Tepoel, et al, Susan Robison, et al, 34-16-06 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Ludvik and Associates, LLC to Shane Tucker, lot 23, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Ruhlman Eilers Construction, LLC to Brian and Adrienne Cooper, lot 2, Miller and Clarks Replat 2 of Ashland.

Abram D. and Stephanie M. Marshall to Yost Properties, LLC, lot 1, Pohocco Heights West 23-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Guy Bechtold to Robert T. and Danielle C. Ficenec, lot 1, 2 in block 1, Ludis of Wahoo.

Gregory and Gale S. Lavigne to Zach Vansurksum, lot 3, 4 in block 13, Memphis of Memphis.

Raymond D. and Carol L. Richmond Trust to Kristin A. Luedtke Trust, partial lot 93, Heritage Heights First 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Marjorie W. Moser-Daley Trust to Jeffrey M. and Barbara J. Hines Trust, 08-16-06 E 1/2 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.