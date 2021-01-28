Vikings stay busy, finish 1-2 on court

SPRINGFIELD – The 10th-ranked Waverly Vikings girls basketball team started a busy week with a 62-53 setback at home against the Bennington Badgers on Jan. 19.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but a snowstorm forced officials to move the game to Jan. 19.

The Vikings allowed a season-high 62 points against the high scoring Badgers.

Bennington led 27-19 at the half, and then scored 35 points in the second half while keeping the Vikings at arm length.

The Badgers made seven 3-pointers and converted on 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

The Vikings also shot the ball well, making a season-high eight 3-pointers.

Abbie Carter led Waverly in scoring with 11 points.

Vikings Emelia Rourke, Maci Steckelberg and Paige Radenslaben combined for 26 points and six made 3-pointers.

The Vikings returned to action on Thursday when they traveled to Wahoo to take on the 8-5 Warriors on Jan. 21.