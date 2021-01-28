Vikings stay busy, finish 1-2 on court

SPRINGFIELD – The 10th-ranked Waverly Vikings girls basketball team started a busy week with a 62-53 setback at home against the Bennington Badgers on Jan. 19.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but a snowstorm forced officials to move the game to Jan. 19.
The Vikings allowed a season-high 62 points against the high scoring Badgers.
Bennington led 27-19 at the half, and then scored 35 points in the second half while keeping the Vikings at arm length.
The Badgers made seven 3-pointers and converted on 13-of-14 from the free throw line.
The Vikings also shot the ball well, making a season-high eight 3-pointers.
Abbie Carter led Waverly in scoring with 11 points.
Vikings Emelia Rourke, Maci Steckelberg and Paige Radenslaben combined for 26 points and six made 3-pointers.
The Vikings returned to action on Thursday when they traveled to Wahoo to take on the 8-5 Warriors on Jan. 21.
The Vikings needed all 32 minutes to secure the narrow 48-46 road win over the ranked Warriors.
The Vikings struggled from the free throw line, making just 10-of-21, but made up for it with six timely 3-pointers.
Radenslaben sank a trio of 3-pointers and led all scorers with a career-high 18 points.
Carter added 11 points, including seven in the first quarter while helping the Vikings to a 17-16 lead.
Rourke and Steckelberg added key 3-pointers against Wahoo.
The next night the Vikings remained on the road for a contest against the Platteview Trojans.
Struggles at the free throw line cost the Vikings as they were upset by a score of 40-38.
Waverly connected on just 5-of-17 from the line and committed 21 fouls leading to 24 free throw attempts for the home team.
Rourke poured in a career-high 15 points and Carter also finished in double-figures with 10.
The 1-2 finish last week dropped the Viking record to 6-9 on the year.