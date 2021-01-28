 Skip to main content
Vikings stay busy, finish 1-2 on court
SPRINGFIELD – The 10th-ranked Waverly Vikings girls basketball team started a busy week with a 62-53 setback at home against the Bennington Badgers on Jan. 19.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but a snowstorm forced officials to move the game to Jan. 19.

The Vikings allowed a season-high 62 points against the high scoring Badgers.

Bennington led 27-19 at the half, and then scored 35 points in the second half while keeping the Vikings at arm length.

The Badgers made seven 3-pointers and converted on 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

The Vikings also shot the ball well, making a season-high eight 3-pointers.

Abbie Carter led Waverly in scoring with 11 points.

Vikings Emelia Rourke, Maci Steckelberg and Paige Radenslaben combined for 26 points and six made 3-pointers.

The Vikings returned to action on Thursday when they traveled to Wahoo to take on the 8-5 Warriors on Jan. 21.

The Vikings needed all 32 minutes to secure the narrow 48-46 road win over the ranked Warriors.

The Vikings struggled from the free throw line, making just 10-of-21, but made up for it with six timely 3-pointers.

Radenslaben sank a trio of 3-pointers and led all scorers with a career-high 18 points.

Carter added 11 points, including seven in the first quarter while helping the Vikings to a 17-16 lead.

Rourke and Steckelberg added key 3-pointers against Wahoo.

The next night the Vikings remained on the road for a contest against the Platteview Trojans.

Struggles at the free throw line cost the Vikings as they were upset by a score of 40-38.

Waverly connected on just 5-of-17 from the line and committed 21 fouls leading to 24 free throw attempts for the home team.

Rourke poured in a career-high 15 points and Carter also finished in double-figures with 10.

The 1-2 finish last week dropped the Viking record to 6-9 on the year.

 

