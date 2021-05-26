Viking Discovery grant helps kids understand ag

WAVERLY – District 145 Foundation’s Viking Discovery Program received a $15,000 Summer of Innovation Grant for its summer care program through Beyond School Bells, Nebraska’s statewide afterschool network, which will allow kindergarteners through sixth graders the opportunity to learn about a huge aspect of Nebraska – agriculture.
The program will be adding six raised garden beds to Hamlow Elementary School and Eagle Elementary School prior to the program’s start date on May 24, District 145 Foundation Executive Director Sara Martin said.
“The core of the idea is that kids need to get outside and they need to get together again as part of our recovery from COVID,” Martin said. “Our proposal to do that within our program is linked to agriculture and gardens, because our state is linked to agriculture and growth.”
The cedar-wood beds will be overseen by students who will focus on planting edible items like vegetables, caring for these plants throughout the summer. Students will then evaluate and weigh their produce and research the economics related to agriculture and the current market. This will ultimately help students determine a price for their produce.
Students will be journaling throughout the summer about updates on their plants and weather to correlate what is affecting plants growth. Martin said the program has a lot of potential for partnership with local families, community groups and the schools themselves.
Hamlow Elementary’s butterfly garden will be where the six raised beds will be located. Martin said pollination will be a huge focus for the students participating in the program at Hamlow. Another aspect will be who inhabits the garden and how will that affect the plants in the raised beds.
“There’s a lot of space for learning here,” Martin said. “As we go throughout the summer, I’m excited to see what the kids come up with.”
Martin said students will begin planting vegetables like lettuce or spinach immediately because these plants require cooler temperatures. Students will watch over these plants until school begins again in August.
Martin said the foundation chose to focus on agriculture because of how important it is for the state. There are also certain curriculum connections for all grade levels when it comes to the topic so students will be able to associate what they have learned throughout the school year during the summer.
While there are correlations to English, science and math, at its base the learning opportunity is about agriculture and what it takes to grow something, Martin said.
“Getting back to basics and understanding like this is what it takes to grow plants,” Martin said. “Instead of just talking about it, we’re actually going to do it.”