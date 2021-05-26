Viking Discovery grant helps kids understand ag

Hamlow Elementary’s butterfly garden will be where the six raised beds will be located. Martin said pollination will be a huge focus for the students participating in the program at Hamlow. Another aspect will be who inhabits the garden and how will that affect the plants in the raised beds.

“There’s a lot of space for learning here,” Martin said. “As we go throughout the summer, I’m excited to see what the kids come up with.”

Martin said students will begin planting vegetables like lettuce or spinach immediately because these plants require cooler temperatures. Students will watch over these plants until school begins again in August.

Martin said the foundation chose to focus on agriculture because of how important it is for the state. There are also certain curriculum connections for all grade levels when it comes to the topic so students will be able to associate what they have learned throughout the school year during the summer.

While there are correlations to English, science and math, at its base the learning opportunity is about agriculture and what it takes to grow something, Martin said.

“Getting back to basics and understanding like this is what it takes to grow plants,” Martin said. “Instead of just talking about it, we’re actually going to do it.”