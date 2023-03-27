There is a Garden of Eden story in which Eve accuses Adam of seeing another woman. Adam denies the accusation, but Eve persists.

“If you have been unfaithful to me, I might be willing to forgive you,” she says. “But if you lie to me about it, I’ll never forgive you.”

To which Adam replies, “But there is nothing to forgive. Don’t you know you are the only woman God created?”

Eve seems convinced and she regains her composure. Nevertheless, when Adam goes to sleep that night, she quietly reaches over and counts his ribs.

From the beginning of life we have had to learn to trust each other. When there’s a lack of trust all kinds of things come out of the woodwork. One of those is a paranoid feeling. Like Eve, we sometimes feel paranoid of others, even when there are not others. I think another similar problem we have nowadays would be called a lack of tolerance.

I’m not sure if it’s stress in people’s lives or anger or something else, but I think our society has become less tolerant of each other. We can certainly see it in the way people drive. Sometimes I get caught in a spot where I need to get over to another lane but there’s a line of traffic in that lane. I put my turn signal on hoping someone in the other lane will be kind enough to let me over. Have you ever had anyone let you in ahead of them? I can’t remember a time. Just yesterday I was trying to get over and one person gave me a hand gesture that let me know he wasn’t about to let me get over. It scares me to see how many angry, intolerant people are behind the wheel sometimes.

I don’t think the word tolerance is in the Bible as such but there’s a lot about a similar word, longsuffering. “But you, O Lord are a God merciful and gracious, longsuffering and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness.” (Psalm 86:15) In the book of Galatians, chapter five, verse 22, there’s a list of the fruit of the Holy Spirit. One of these is longsuffering.

One of the results or fruits of God’s spirit in our lives is a loving tolerance of other people. Are we becoming more tolerant of other people? Sometimes I think I’m doing better in this area. Sometimes others don’t bother me as much as they used to. I’m trying not to judge people by the way they look. The way people wear their hair doesn’t bother me as much as it used to. I’m even getting used to earrings in strange places.

Someone once said, tolerance is a test of our love for others. I might add, it’s tolerance about the things that aren’t important that are a test of love. The thing that helps me most is to remember we are fortunate God is longsuffering and tolerant of us.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to apply your gauge of the important issues of life and increase tolerance in the areas where you do. Amen