LINCOLN — A recent survey by the Holland Children’s Institute of 600 registered Nebraska voters indicates that a majority of Nebraskans believe the state government is not doing enough to help working families get ahead.

The public opinion poll is part of the ongoing Nebraska Voters’ Outlook series. Nebraskans were interviewed by phone Feb. 1-5 in partnership with Patinkin Research Strategies. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

According to the results, 58% of those interviewed believe the state government should be doing more for working families, with 47% indicating tax reform should be a top priority. Respondents also prioritized investments in assistance programs and infrastructure (7%), education and child care (6%), transportation and infrastructure (14%) and health care or paid family leave (9%).

“Nebraskans are right to be concerned about the state government’s failure to invest and focus on the real needs of the people,” Holland Children’s Institute CEO Hadley Richters said in a Tuesday news release.

Richters stated that many Nebraskans are still recovering from the pandemic while trying to keep up with the “astronomical height” of inflation. Still, Richters said, these results could provide a guide for moving forward.

A couple of questions focused on State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s proposed restrictions on abortions, which would outlaw abortion after about six weeks, with exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest.

Approximately 55% of respondents said they would oppose a law of that kind, with 46% in strong opposition. Conversely, 41% said they would support the law, with 33% in strong support.

About 11% of respondents said abortion should be illegal in all cases.

The state government also focuses too much on partisan bickering, not getting anything done or serving themselves, according to 16% of respondents.

Results show that 57% of respondents were Republicans or Republican-leaning independents, and 33% were Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents. Of those interviewed, 92% were white.

“Lawmakers must consider these results to better align legislative action with public policy priorities and deliver better outcomes for the people of Nebraska,” the release states.