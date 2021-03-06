Summer food service program grant released

LINCOLN – Children need good food all year long, even when they are not in school. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides healthy meals to children, ages one to 18, free of charge.

Right now, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is seeking potential sponsors to operate the SFSP in Nebraska this summer.

Eligible sponsors include public or private non-profit schools, residential camps, and local, municipal, county, or state government, as well as private, nonprofit organizations.

The SFSP was created to ensure that children in low-income areas can continue to receive meals during long school vacations when they do not have access to school lunch or breakfast. Meals and snacks are usually served to children in places such as schools, churches, playgrounds, or parks.

The NDE has grant funds available to assist new and existing SFSP sponsors with expenses for expanding and/or initiating SFSP services. Each applicant may apply for a maximum of $15,000 per year. The deadline to apply for a grant is March 12.